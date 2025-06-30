Island Trees seniors encouraged to move ahead in life

Island Trees High School honored its seniors with its 69th commencement ceremony and a message of moving forward on Friday, June 27.

The students walked the edge of the school’s football field before finding their seats for the ceremony.

Jessica Sventoraitis, the principal of the Levittown school, said she hopes students take the lessons they learned in high school and apply them to their future of choice.

“No matter where you go or what your next step looks like, you have 24 hours in every day to be the best person you can be. What you do with each day is up to you.”

Island Trees Board of Education President Micahrl Rich Jr. said that this is the Class of 2025’s moment and the graduates will need to continue to push to be successful.

“Be an asset. Take pride in whatever you do,” he said. “Life isn’t fair, and the world owes you nothing, so you need to be versatile.”

Salutatorian Kylie Kagen said the Class of 2025 has accomplished so much during their careers in the district.

“We’ve grown into the people we are today, and into those who are ready to take on the world,” she said.

Valedictorian Annabella Paulino reminisced on her journey through high school and gave an inspiring message to her fellow graduates.

“You can’t let that nervous feeling, that pit in your stomach, stop you, you feel it, and then you do it anyway. Do what’s scary,” she said.

Graduates then lined up to receive their diplomas and walk across the stage.