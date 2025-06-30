The Manhasset Public Schools has named Christopher Pellettieri its interim superintendent, just weeks after the former superintendent announced he would be moving to a neighboring school district.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to serve the Manhasset School Community as the interim superintendent for the upcoming school year,” Pellettieri said.” I look forward to supporting our students, empowering our educators and working closely with our families, our staff and the Board of Education, to continue the longstanding tradition of excellence in Manhasset Schools.”

Pellettieri will begin the interim position on Aug. 1, taking over the helm from the district’s former superintendent, Gaurav Passi.

Passi announced June 6 that he would be leaving the Manhasset Public Schools to become the superintendent at the Port Washington School District. He spent six years with the Manhasset Public Schools, four of which were in the superintendent position.

Passi is stepping into the Port Washington School District after its former superintendent, Michael Hynes, left the district before his scheduled departure at the end of 2024 after being charged in November with driving while intoxicated and hitting a motorcyclist.

Pellettieri comes from the Sachem Central School District and recently served as its superintendent. He was also the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Rockville Centre School District.

The Manhasset School District said in a release that he brings “academic excellence, student-centered leadership and operational transparency” from his experience.

“His leadership in both Rockville Centre and Sachem reflects a consistent dedication to academic rigor and innovation across diverse school communities,” the district said in a release.

Beyond his work in public school districts, Pellettieri also served as an adjunct professor at St. John’s University.

“Dr. Pellettieri’s thoughtful approach and passion for education align with the district’s values and aspirations,” the Manhasset Board of Education wrote. “He has demonstrated an unwavering focus on fostering student development, supporting educators and building strong partnerships with families and the wider community. We are confident that Dr. Pellettieri will provide steady and inspired leadership during this transitional period. We look forward to working with him to support the continued success of all students in the Manhasset school community.”