Plainedge High School empowers graduating seniors at commencement

Plainedge High School held its high school graduation on Thursday, June 26, which had many speakers throughout the night, including two students.

First, Shayan Joarder, the valedictorian, spoke about the end of his and his fellow graduates’ high school journey.

“It often feels like we’re in a strange limbo between childhood and adulthood, knowing that this haven we’ve come to call high school would one day end,” said Joarder. “It’s been your passions, your stories, and your guidance that have made this journey a little bit more manageable and a little less overwhelming.”

Joarder also spoke about his parents and the sacrifices they made for him 13 years ago.

“I doubt you would’ve imagined this day,” Joarder said. “You immigrated to this country with limited English, juggling multiple part-time jobs all to keep up as afloat all while learning about my brother’s Down syndrome diagnosis. Through it all, you persisted and along the way, I learned to persist, too. Every parent here shares a version of similar sacrifice and as much as we can be bratty teenagers at times, we truly do appreciate you.”

Giulia Giuffrida, the senior class president and salutatorian, talked about the world the graduates are now stepping into.

“As we enter a world of incredible opportunity and possibility, acknowledge the privilege it is to be able to pave your way,” said Giuffrida. “Let this speech be a reminder that in a world of darkness and of violence, choose to be a light to show kindness to one another and to persistently chase your dreams.”

Giuffrida continued further on this next stage of life.

“If I have any advice, it would be to be like a tree,” she said. “Stay grounded, keep growing, and reach for the sky for when the roots are deep, there is no need to fear the wind.”

Administrative speakers included Principal Lauren Iocco; Joseph Beyrouty, the Board of Education president; and Edwards Salina, the superintendent of schools.

Iocco spoke on the next chapter for the graduates and sticking to your values. In a story about “The Day the Crayons Quit,” a book they read in kindergarten, Iocco closed by highlighting how that book and the future is in their hands.

“Remember the lessons are within you and the world is waiting for only the story you can tell,” Iocco said. “Don’t let anyone else write it for you, this is your story, you hold the pen. You leave here with not just a diploma, but a foundation to guide and support you when the path ahead feels uncertain, which it will. Return to those early truths, they are your compass.

Iocco concluded her speech with one final message to the 2025 graduates.

“I ask for you to rise to meet each new challenge with courage and never allow anyone or anything to dim your sparkle, diminish your dreams, or steer you away from your purpose,” Iocco said.