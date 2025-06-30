Port Promenade returns to Main Street on July 17

Sienna Cacossa, owner and founder of My Style Camp Stacey Saltzman, Julia Rapaccuiolo and Olivia Rapaccuiolo at Port Promenade on June 12.

Port Promenade is returning for round two on Thursday, July 17. Sections of Main Street become a community-wide block party from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., on upper Main Street between Port Washington Blvd and Mackey Avenue.

The popular street festival brings activities and games for families to complement the shopping, live music, and outdoor dining. The organizing committee is planning fun activities, including a silent disco, mini golf course, lawn games, and a Kids’ Messy Zone.

Live entertainment by local musicians will be featured with opening acts performed by students from local training and instructional schools. Attendees can enjoy dining al fresco at participating restaurants and eateries in each zone.

“Now in its sixth year, Port Promenade promises to provide a memory-making event for families and friends who can come together to enjoy the best Port Washington has to offer,” said Holly Byrne, executive director of the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District. “The Port Washington BID is pleased to be a sponsor and organizer of the event, and we love working with our planning partners at the Landmark on Main Street, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the Port Washington Police District. We thank our sponsors who help us bring more great activities to this tradition.”

Live music featuring local talent has been a mainstay for past events and this year promises to keep the tradition alive. The Landmark on Main Street recruits and organizes live entertainment and demonstrations each year.

“Landmark on Main Street is proud to be a part of Port Promenade giving local talent the opportunity to perform for the community. Landmark’s commitment to making the arts accessible aligns with the mission of Port Promenade to unite the people and businesses of Port Washington through shared activities and opportunities,” said Amanda Kowalczuk.

The event sponsors are Precision Work Inc. and Port Washington BID. Wells Fargo Advisors are the Activities Sponsor and The Doran Team at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate is the Silent Disco Sponsor. Port Promenade is hosted by Landmark on Main Street, Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the Port Washington BID with support from the Port Washington Police Department and the Town of North Hempstead.

Getting there is easy, and the event is free to attend. Take the LIRR to Port Washington and step right into the heart of the event. Free parking is available on side streets, municipal lots and at the LIRR lot after 3 p.m. Rain date is July 31.