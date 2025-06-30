Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation awards nearly $10K in scholarships

Leah Breslin, Aiden Saavedra, Brynn Pinto and Jake Gagliano received (L. to R.) were awarded a total of $9,500 from the Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation.

The Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation awarded $9,500 to four Syosset students, all of whom embody the characteristics of late alumna. This was the first year that the foundation awarded four students.

“We feel so privileged to have this opportunity to pay it forward through the scholarships we give to these students, who embody so much of Sabrina in their work ethic, dedication and kindness,” said John Navaretta, Sabrina’s father.

Sabrina, a Woodbury resident, graduated from the high school in 2022 and was killed in a car accident in April 2023 at the University of Delaware, where she was studying business. Sabrina was 19 at the time of her death.

Since June 2023, the foundation has given scholarships in Sabrina’s name to local students. In 2023, one student was awarded and in 2024, two students were recognized. Continuing the trend of doubling its recipients, the scholarship was expanded to four students this year.

“The Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor our daughter by continuing her legacy of giving to others. One of the ways our foundation is able to achieve this is by awarding these fine students,” said Mara Navaretta, Sabrina’s mother.

Jake Gagliano received $5,000 from the foundation for emulating several of Sabrina’s qualities, including “extraordinary kindness, the ability to inspire and a deep commitment to family and community,” the foundation said.

Brynn Pinto, Leah Breslin and Aiden Saavedra were each given $1,500 from foundation’s Dog Rescue Club Scholarship. Sabrina was an active member of the high school’s dog rescue club, and the scholarship is awarded annually to students who share her dedication to the club.

“We are deeply grateful to the Navarettas and their Sabrina Navaretta Memorial Foundation for honoring these remarkable seniors with scholarships,” said Syosset High School principal Giovanni Durante.

“Our ability to make a difference for our local students and organizations every year is a result of the incredible people and businesses who continually support and donate to our foundation in honor of Sabrina and her everlasting philanthropic spirit,” John Navaretta said.

Next year, the foundation said it plans on expanding its scholarship awards further by selecting a graduating Syosset senior who is a junior member of the Syosset Fire Department.

“It is an honor to have the foundation remembering Sabrina and keeping her legacy alive at Syosset High School each year. Through the foundation’s generosity of scholarships, our students are empowered to pursue their dreams with hope and purpose,” Durante said.

In addition to scholarships, the foundation provides community outreach through grief support and doantions to local organizations, like the dog rescue club and various environmental groups.

Since the foundation’s start in 2023, it has become a strong part of the community. This year the memorial organization was selected as one of the two Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce’s charities. Each year the chamber selects two local organizations to donate its proceeds to.

Alongside the memorial foundation, the chamber also selected the Syosset Little League. Chamber President Russel Green said he hopes to raise between $3,000 and $4,000 for each charity.

John Navaretta said the funds donated from the chamber will be used to enhance the foundation’s mission, going toward scholarships and programming.

For more information about the foudnation, visit sabnavfoundation.org, contact (516) 551-3347, or email sabnavevents@gmail.com. Donations can be made to @SabNavScholarship on Venmo at 516-551-3347 on Zelle.