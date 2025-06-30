Schreiber Seniors complete internship with Port Washington Police District

The Port Washington Police District concluded its newly revamped internship program, which featured three graduating seniors from Paul D. Schreiber High School.

Bryana Arreola, Cindy Lopez, and Arianna Penate Flores participated in the program from February to the end of May and got firsthand experiences of what it is like to be a police officer. Unlike traditional internships, often filled with data entry and office tasks, the Police District’s revamped program provided these students with genuine hands-on experience and valuable insights into the workings of a police department.

“Engaging our youth through programs like this is essential to building trust, transparency, and stronger relationships within our community, said PWPD Chairman JB Meyer. “These students brought fresh perspectives and a genuine interest in public service, and we are proud to have helped guide them to become a part of the next generation of leaders in law enforcement.”

During the internship, participants engaged in a range of activities designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of law enforcement operations. Highlights included a ride-along, which provided firsthand views of police work, as well as firearms training and attendance at briefing meetings for different divisions.

Witnessing an arrest provided interns with invaluable insights into warrant procedures, while a visit to the Flower Hill Fire Department enabled them to review active shooter protocols. In addition to their time at the Fire Department, their involvement in Special Victims Unit meetings further deepened their understanding of the various types of crimes the district tackles. They also practiced with taser guns and learned about the use of sexual assault kits.

Throughout the program, participants documented their experiences in weekly essays, reflecting on their tasks, insights, and lessons learned. The experience also provided them with familiarity with the equipment used by the detective unit, enhancing their practical knowledge of law enforcement investigations.

“This internship is more than a learning opportunity for students, as their curiosity and enthusiasm energized our team,” said PWPD Sgt. Peter Griffith. “In return, the interns gained real-world exposure to the many aspects of modern policing. It’s a program that continues to benefit everyone involved and we look forward to the next wave of local students to participate.”

The Port Washington Police Department is currently accepting applications for the next round of its internship program. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact the District at 516-883-0500 or email question@pwpd.ny.gov for more information about potential opportunities.