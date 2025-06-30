Spectrum Designs named No. 70 on global industry list

Spectrum Designs, a nonprofit custom apparel company the employs adults on the autism spectrum, was named No. 70 on the PPAI 100 list.

Spectrum Designs, a nonprofit custom apparel and promotional products company that employs adults on the autism spectrum, has been named to the prestigious PPAI 100 list for the first time, debuting at No. 70.

Published annually by the Promotional Products Association International, the PPAI 100 recognizes the top promotional product companies globally, ranking businesses based on revenue, growth, sustainability, digital transformation, employee satisfaction, and industry credibility. Spectrum Designs stood out in categories such as industry faith, reflecting strong credit scores, and employee happiness, underscoring its inclusive workplace and low turnover rate.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized among the leading companies in our industry on the PPAI 100. This achievement underscores not only Spectrum Designs’ commercial success and operational excellence but also the immense value neurodiverse individuals bring to the workforce,” said Patrick Bardsley, CEO and co-founder of Spectrum Designs. “Our model validates that diversity and inclusivity drives innovation, boosts employee satisfaction, fuels local economic growth, and sets a meaningful benchmark for our industry.”

The company joins global players like 4Imprint, Staples, VistaPrint and ProForma on the PPAI 100, distinguishing itself among more than 15,000 promotional products businesses worldwide.

Founded in 2011, Spectrum Designs has grown from a small startup into a multimillion-dollar operation with over 80 employees across its Port Washington and Pleasantville, N.Y., locations. Nearly 70% of its workforce is on the autism spectrum, a population that faces an estimated 85% unemployment rate in the U.S.

Earlier this year, the company surpassed $1 million in monthly sales for the first time and earned the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership certification, becoming one of only two apparel companies in the U.S. to receive the environmental honor.

Spectrum Designs is also preparing to launch its first licensing initiative, aimed at helping other organizations replicate its inclusive employment model. The company plans to establish a new location in Florida in 2025, with an official announcement expected this fall.

“We are committed to expanding our impact through innovative approaches, such as licensing, which enables other organizations to adopt our model and further our mission across the country,” said Bardsley.

The company’s inclusion on the PPAI 100 reflects both strong business fundamentals and a growing influence in reshaping workforce diversity and sustainability in the promotional products industry.