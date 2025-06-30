One of the top school districts nationwide celebrated 611 students at its 67th annual commencement ceremony this month. Syosset High School’s Class of 2025 received their diplomas on Wednesday, June 25, surrounded by friends, family and educators.

“Discover for yourself the things that inspire you…that drive you…that make you proud. Your head will supply the curiosity to explore, but your heart will guide you to what’s worth your life’s energy,” said Syosset Superintendent Thomas Rogers.

This year, the district was ranked among some of the best districts in the state and the country, according to Niche.com, a data-driven platform that evaluates K-12 schools. Syosset was ranked No. 2 in “2025 Best School Districts in New York” and No. 5 in “2025 Best School Districts in America.”

Student achievement was represented in the ceremony, with the school’s orchestra performing “Pomp and Circumstance,” and the senior Adelettes—the high school’s female barbershop group—singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The graduating class was represented by Valedictorian Katherine Li and Salutatorian Auston Li, the top two students in the grade, who are not related. Both Katherine and Auston took advantage of the high school’s offerings. Katherine was involved with the chamber orchestra, while Auston completed environmental and immunology research in the science department.

At the commencement ceremony, Syosset Board of Education President Carol Cheng addressed the graduates: “I know I’ve said a lot and given you a lot of advice in a short time. Here is the ChatGPT summary: (1) Options are important. (2) Do the right thing. (3) Learn from your mistakes. (4) Don’t do nothing. (5) And call your parents.”