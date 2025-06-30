Weber Middle School 8th graders move up to high school

Carrie P. Weber Middle School celebrated its eighth-grade promotion ceremony on Thursday, June 26, with messages of encouragement, resilience and reflection from school leaders and students as the Class of 2025 prepared to enter high school.

Principal Beth Javelin addressed the crowd with words of inspiration for the departing eighth graders.

“Graduation isn’t the end of your journey,” Javelin said. “Your dreams are the compass that will guide you, so dream big.”

She encouraged students to embrace one another’s differences and to approach the world with empathy and openness.

“In a world filled with challenges, remember to be kind with one another, embrace each other’s differences, and take the opportunity to learn from one another,” she said.

Javelin concluded her remarks with a quote from pop icon Taylor Swift.

“No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind,” she said.

Javelin also expressed gratitude to Interim Superintendent of Schools Chris Shields, acknowledging his leadership and mentorship during her time as principal.

“He’s been an exceptional leader and a mentor,” she said. “His guidance and unwavering support have been instrumental in helping me run a smooth and successful building.”

Shields, who previously served as principal of Weber Middle School, reflected fondly on his time with the school community.

“Some of my fondest memories are when I was principal of Weber Middle School,” he said.

In his remarks, Shields urged students to cherish meaningful moments and to pursue positive relationships.

“What is your highlight of middle school, who did it involve and why is it important to you?” he asked. “These moments start to shape what you value and what you want more of.”

He encouraged students to approach high school with curiosity and kindness.

“The world would be a much kinder and gentler place if we all live by this rule: treat others as you want to be treated,” Shields said. “Explore new interests and meet new people—otherwise, high school will pass you by.”

Eighth-grader Jenna Soskin also spoke at the ceremony, quoting Winston Churchill: “Failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.”

“There were definitely hard moments where we wanted to give up,” Soskin said. “But as we can all see, we made it through.”

Reflecting on their journey, she reminded classmates of how far they had come.

“I think we can all remember that day we stepped into Weber as nervous sixth graders, probably half the size we are now and twice as confused,” Soskin said. “Flash forward to now, we have grown in so many ways, not just in height but as people.”

The ceremony marked the end of one chapter for the eighth-grade class and the beginning of another, with teachers, administrators and peers wishing them well as they head to high school this fall.