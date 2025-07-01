Great Neck North seniors throw their caps into the air at their graduation commencement.

Great Neck North High School said goodbye to its Class of 2025.

The commencement ceremony, held on Thursday, June 26 at Long Island University, featured students throughout all of its programming and showcased the diversity of the class’s skills and talents.

This started with the procession of students walking towards the stage, which featured a performance by the Great Neck North Symphony Orchestra of the “Pomp and Circumstance March.” Owen Flood also sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Newly appointed Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Curriculum and Instruction Daniel Holtzman shared a farewell message with the Class of 2025, one he knew well after serving as the North High principal until this spring.

Graduating senior Ethan Shirazi gave the keynote speech for the commencement.

The commencement also honored the Class of 2025 Valedictorian Isaac Xu and salutatorian Johnathan Ahdout.

Xu, who will be attending the University of Toronto, collected a slew of honors, including being named a National Merit Scholarship finalist and an AP Scholar with Distinction. He also served on the North High Math Team all four years of high school and as an officer of the team his senior year.

In his free time, Xu was a dedicated Eagle Scout.

Adhout, who will be attending Princeton University, is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, an AP Scholar with Distinction, a Regeneron Scholar, a Coca-Cola Scholarship semifinalist and a U.S. Presidential Scholar finalist.

He was also involved in various student organizations, including founding and leading the Science Research Club, serving as president of the Computer Science Club as well as co-president and captain of the Science Olympiad Team, co-captain of the Quiz Bowl Team and in many more roles.

Both Xu and Ahdout were also named the recipients of the Frederic Duclos Barstow Award, a local honor established in 1962 by Great Neck residents Françoise and William Barstow in memory of their son who died of pneumonia. The award is given to students in the top 10% of their class and who exhibit leadership, citizenship, scholarship and service.

Ahdout was also granted the Alan L. Gleitsman Outstanding Graduate Award, which is awarded to a North High student in the top 10% of their class, who has a dedication to student involvement, academics and is pursuing higher education.

Another award handed out was the Taney Memorial Award, granted to Aybriel Schnatz. This award honors a student with strong academics, involvement in arts and sports, and who is committed to their school and fellow students.