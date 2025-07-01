Officials break ground on public projects in Hicksville

Officials break ground on public projects as part of the Hicksville Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Shovels were in the ground on Tuesday, July 1, as officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the Hicksville Station and Public Space improvement project as part of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“We set out to make our dream in Hicksville and your dream come true,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who led Tuesday’s ceremony..

The town said the projects currently getting underway are Festival Plaza, which includes the construction of a raised walking path with landscaping, seating areas and improved pedestrian connection to LIRR station, and The Underline, which includes transformation of the area under the train trestle, between Newbridge and Broadway, with new pavers, lighting and amenities for pop-up shops and outdoor cafes.

Prior to Tuesday, since all of the projects underway were from the private sector, the ceremony marked the beginning of publicly funded projects being worked on.

The revitalization initiative also plans to expand on Kennedy Park and work on other beautification upgrades, including new lighting, trees, benches, trash cans, and crosswalks throughout the downtown area.

New York Secretary of State Walter Mosley called the initiative a smart investment.

“We want to see Hicksville and this initiative and this DRI be successful,” he said. “We’re investing in the heart of our community.”

“Long Islanders deserve a transit system that is safe, accessible and welcoming, and this transformative investment in Hicksville Station will deliver just that,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release.

The town received a $6.2 million grant from the state in 2024 for improvement projects. It also received $10 million in funding in 2017.

Charles Lavine represents Hicksville in the state Assembly. He said the community is getting the infrastructure that it needs to continue to thrive.

“Hicksville is an essential part of our Nassau County and Long Island community,” Lavine said. “This is a significant and meaningful day.”

Eric Alexander, the director of Vision Long Island and a key member in the Hicksville Downtown Revitalization Committee, said the public projects coincide with one another.

“The revitalization of Hicksville’s downtown needed to include pedestrian safety improvements and public space to complement the new housing and commercial space,” he said.