Humane Long Island is putting animals first

John and Julianna DiLeonardo of Humane Long Island with one of their rescues.

On the grounds of a former 4-H camp in Riverhead, the air is filled with the sounds of ducks quacking and the roosters crowing, each with its own distinct tone and personality. It’s the unexpected yet heartwarming soundscape of Humane Long Island, a grassroots rescue and education organization run by John and Julianna DiLeonardo.

Founded on compassion and driven by activism, Humane Long Island provides refuge for chickens, ducks, and other farmed animals rescued from cruelty, neglect, and hoarding situations. Animals typically arrive severely malnourished and suffering from frostbite due to lack of adequate shelter, or suffering from life-threatening conditions like septic arthritis. Some are missing eyes or have broken wings, but under the DiLeonardos’ care, they are given the chance to heal both physically and emotionally.

Humane Long Island provides rescues with a high-quality, nutritionally sound diet, and all animals are housed in clean, ventilated enclosures that protect them from the elements. Working closely with trusted veterinarians, rehabbers and rescuers, the DiLeonardos rehabilitate the animals and seek to place them in forever homes when possible.

Sometimes the rescues are just days old — like the tiny chick they saved from a botched school hatching project.

“Birds are amazing,” Julianna says. “They develop distinct personalities once they feel safe. Just like people, they form friendships — and even rivalries.”

She lovingly recalls a particular story of two ducks: One, rescued from a live market, was so despondent he had seemingly given up. Another, despite a traumatic background, remained cheerful. They were paired up and quickly became inseparable — proof, Julianna says, that love and friendship can heal even the deepest wounds.

“Many birds mate for life, or at least most of their lives,” she adds. “They’re a lot like us that way.”

Life-saving efforts continue as you step inside to meet their rescue cats Saul and Jinkies, affectionately named after Velma’s iconic catchphrase from the TV series Scooby-Doo, as well as O.B. (short for “Old Bird”), a parrot recently rescued from a hoarding case. Despite her pronounced cross beak, a result of improper feeding, O.B. thrives in her new loving environment.

In addition to rescue and rehabilitation, education is at the core of Humane Long Island’s mission. Through public outreach and online resources, they challenge harmful myths about so-called “humane meat” (free-range farm animals raised and slaughtered with minimal stress), animal-based fashion like down (clothing insulated with duck or goose feathers), and the use of animals in entertainment.

“The more people understand what these animals go through,” John says, “the more they want to help.”

Humane Long Island relies on donations and volunteers to continue their vital work. Visit humaneli.org to learn more, volunteer, or support their mission.