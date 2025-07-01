Jericho graduates move onto next chapter at high school commencement

Jericho High School’s Class of 2025 celebrated the end of their high school careers at commencement this weekend, with approximately 300 students receiving their diplomas on Sunday, June 29.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2025. You’ve set the bar high, and I know you will continue to do so in your every new endeavor,” said Superintendent Hank Grishman, who retired this June after 30 years leading the district.

“We have taken this journey together,” Brian Cummings told the graduates, a high school co-principal who said the Class of 2025 was his first as an administrator.

“You’ve reached the end of one journey and stand on the edge of another, filled with excitement, uncertainty and limitless opportunity,” said Dr. Christoper Foresto, the board of education president.

Grishman said that in addition to the school’s academic accolades, the “mutual support” between students, parents and educators marks a unique characteristic of the district

“You are graduating from one of the finest institutions anywhere,” Foresto told the graduates. He said the district earned its reputation based on student and educator excellence, and that the community “cares deeply about education.”

Jericho was ranked this year as the third-best school district in the state, according to Niche.com, a data-driven platform that evaluates K-12 schools.

However, more than their academic achievements, Foresto told students to stay grounded, act with kindness and to keep giving their best in everything they do.

“Do the right thing. Even when it’s hard, even when it’s unseen,” he said.

Foresto thanked the teachers, staff, and families for supporting the class throughout its academic journey and Grishman for his decades in the district.

“Today is a day of joy. A day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our extraordinary students,” Grishman said. He said the Class of 2025 showed a passion and perseverance that was bolstered by the dedication of their Jericho High School educators.

Grishman said the graduation was especially meaningful to him, as it marked his last commencement address and the completion of his second granddaughter’s high school education.

“It is both an honor and a bittersweet moment, watching my granddaughter take the next steps as I celebrate the 30th year as your superintendent and I graduate as well,” Grishman said.

Grishman said the incoming superintendent, Robert Kravitz, was in attendance at the ceremony.

Students addressed their classmates, sharing their advice for the Class of 2025 as they begin the next chapter.

“Graduates, I urge you: take the wheel. Make choices with purpose. Don’t just accept the life handed to you, but build the one you actually want,” said student council Co-President Katelyn Choi.

“Our actions will shape the future. And it is through these actions, driven by the hope that we carry, that the Class of 2025 will shape the world into a better place,” said Ryan Cheung, one of the high school’s nine valedictorians.

“While time isn’t infinite, the possibilities for the Class of 2025 certainly are. I know we’re all going to move mountains and do big things, but time will only tell… While our time here is done, the best is yet to come,” said Sophia Tarasenko, another of the school’s valedictorians.

Seniors Ryan Cheung, Logan Cohen, Vishrut Goyal, Lilly Horowitz, Lucas Kane, Max Scharf, Sophia Tarasenko, Jerry Zhang and Christopher Zhu were all recognized as top of their class.

Grishman bid the graduates goodbye and told them he was confident about their future.

“I know that you’re destined for greatness,” Grishman said.