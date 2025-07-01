Jovia names Matthew McDonough new board chairman

Matthew McDonough will serve as Jovia Financial Credit Union’s new board chair. Picture from Jovia Financial Credit Union.

Jovia Financial Credit Union has appointed Matthew McDonough as its new chairman amid a reorganization of its board of directors.

McDonough is founder and principal of McDonough PLLC, a Babylon-based law firm that specializes in corporate law, tax and bankruptcy litigation. In this capacity, he has worked as a special counsel for the Town of Babylon and legal consultant for the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, among other roles. He has served as a director on Jovia’s board since 2017.

“I look forward to working alongside Chairman McDonough in this new capacity as we continue to serve our members and drive sustainable growth,” said John A. Deieso, Jovia’s president and CEO.

McDonough earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from New York University and his Juris Doctor from the City University of New York School of Law.

Joining him on the remade board are new First Vice Chair Victor Patino, Second Vice Chair George Zweier, Treasurer Dr. Ahmet Karagozoglu, and Secretary Fred Schaefer.

Patino recently served as a director in the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Labor and Employee Relations, where he was in charge of business management. Zweier had previously served as Jovia’s treasurer, while Karagozoglu is a business professor at Hofstra University in Hempstead. Schaefer was a director at Teachers Federal Credit Union for almost 30 years.

Other board members include directors James Campbell, Kamille Wolff Dean, Michael Ippolito, and George Plevretes.

“These transitions are part of the normal course of board succession and reflect our ongoing commitment to strong governance and strategic guidance,” said Deieso. “The board is deeply aligned with our mission, vision, and values.”

McDonough replaces Plevretes, the longtime chairman whose tenure spanned more than 20 years.

Jovia, based in Westbury, cited McDonough’s extensive record in announcing the hire, which includes time as a legal clerk for New York State’s Supreme Court and CEO of the Town of Babylon’s Industrial Development Agency. He also served as president of the Town of Babylon L.D. Corporation II and Wyandanch Rising Inc., two community economic development nonprofits.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and collaborate with my fellow board members and the executive leadership team,” he said. “Together, we will continue to drive Jovia’s mission forward and elevate our commitment to the financial well-being and success of our members.”