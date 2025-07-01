Quantcast
Education
Manhasset

Manhasset HS rings bell three times at its 105th commencement

Manhasset High School seniors rang the bell three times at the 105th graduation commencement.
Manhasset Public Schools

The Manhasset High School bell rang three times once again to signify the departure of its Class of 2025, while also honoring the students from its past and those to come in the future.

The bell ringing is an annual tradition at Manhasset High School, which held its 105th graduation commencement on Friday, June 27.

The commencement included an address from the class’s valedictorian, Julie Mingxin Chen, as well as Superintendent Gaurav Passi, who will be graduating alongside students as he will depart from the school district this summer. Class Salutatorian Grace Punzalan also offered the greeting speech for the class.

Various student performances also signified the end of the school year, with the Manhasset High School band performing the “Star Spangled Banner” and Green Day’s “Good Riddance” by senior class vocalist Mike Taylor.

After a series of speeches and performances, diplomas were handed out to the members of the Class of 2025, who were then led to turn their tassels and begin the next chapter of their lives after high school.

