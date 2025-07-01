Northwell Health placed in TIME Magazines Top 100 Most Influential Companies 2025 list

For the first time ever, TIME Magazine has placed Northwell Health in its Top 100 Most Influential Companies list. The company’s CEO, Michael J. Dowling, was placed in the Top 100 Most Influential People in the world in 2025.

On a list that features well-renowned companies such as Nintendo, Comcast NBC Universal, and LinkedIn, Northwell Health stands out as the only hospital or health service provider to earn this distinction in 2025.

It was placed on the magazine’s “Innovators” list mainly due to its founding of Northwell Studios last year and two groundbreaking inventions: iNav and the Double Neutral Bypass. Meanwhile, Dowling was placed in the “Titan” section for his roles in these two projects.

iNav is an Artificial Intelligence software that detects cancer quickly and accurately. The Double Neutral Bypass system is used to restore mobility within paralyzed parts of the body.

“This recognition from TIME underscores Northwell’s unwavering commitment to reimagining health care,” said Dowling in a press release. “Along with our past achievements, this only fuels our passion even further to innovate, drive positive change and build a healthier future for all. We are incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to making a difference in the lives of so many.”

After more than 23 years as President and CEO of Northwell Health, Dowling will step down from his active executive role on Oct. 1, 2025, transitioning into an advisory capacity as CEO Emeritus.

He’ll be succeeded by Dr. John D’Angelo, Northwell’s Executive vice president of the Central Region, who will assume the position of president & CEO.

Northwell Health owns 28 hospitals in New York and Connecticut, and 1,000 to 1,100 outpatient facilities, including clinics, labs, imaging centers, emergency departments and pharmacies.

The healthcare system has more than 104,000 employees and treats 3 million patients annually.