Hundreds graduate from 3 Sewanhaka High School District schools

Hundreds of Sewanhaka, New Hyde Park Memorial and Floral Park Memorial High Schools graduates walked across the stage this weekend at Hofstra University.

The central high school district held a graduation for each of its schools over the weekend, graduating over 1,200 students in total.

First, on Saturday, Floral Park Memorial High School’s graduation imbued the class of 2025 with excitement and remembrance as they set off for their next chapter.

The ceremony was spearheaded by principal Alicia Calabrese, who celebrated the many accomplishments of the graduating student body, remarking on the class’s 100% graduation rate and their over $20 million amassed in scholarships.

“They are truly an exceptional group of students who set the standard for years to come,” Calabrese said.

Of the student body, 58% earned the highest New York diploma, the Advanced Regents Diploma, which carries the seals of biliteracy and civic readiness.

Several students were recognized for going above and beyond in their academic journeys. Valedictorian Fiona So, salutatorian Ainsley Cunningham and class president Paige Dowdell all delivered speeches to the crowded hall, taking the moment to fondly reflect on their years as students with a central message of the importance of taking time to reflect on the smaller moments and progress made in the past.

“This year especially, I’ve come to understand how valuable the now is, the present moment, the one we often rush through to somewhere else,” Dowdell said. “While we chase what’s ahead, let’s not forget to hold tight to what’s right in front of us. Let’s not miss our lives waiting for them to start.”

The nearly two-hour ceremony at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex at Hofstra University featured performances by the high school band, which played “Havana Nights,” and Long Island Sounds, which performed a rendition of “Seasons of Love.”

For the first time, Calabrese tearfully bestowed the Portrait of a Graduate Award on Oscar Dalton for his exhibit of the five competencies: adaptability, communication, critical thinking, empathy, and perseverance.

Through the award, the soon-to-be Swarthmore College student garnered the highest level of respect from the school community.

Sewanhaka Central High School District Superintendent Regina Agrusa left the graduating class with a few personal words of wisdom.

“Always remember and never forget, when you are presented with a choice, please choose to be kind,” she said.

Later on in the day at the New Hyde Park Memorial High School commencement, 298 graduates took the next step in their academic journeys as they received their diplomas.

Principal Rosemary Degennaro opened the graduation ceremony by saying how proud she was of the class.

“I see a class that is kind, compassionate, and caring about one another, and as principal, that has made me the most proud,” Degennaro said.

Argrusa also shared encouraging advice to New Hyde Park’s class of 2025. She encouraged students not to wait to apply the qualities they developed at New Hyde Park to the fast-paced and intense world ahead.

“Any time is a good time, and right now is the perfect time,” she said.

The ceremony then moved to highlight four students.

Suha Tacia, who will be attending Hunter College in the fall, was the recipient of New Hyde Park’s Portrait of a Graduate Award.

Alexander Tomalski, student council president, was the first of three student speakers. In his speech, Tomalski highlighted his relationship with his older sister and how their competitive nature improved him.

“Whether we realize it or not, the people we compete with shape us,” Tomalski said.

Tomalski was a varsity athlete, competing on the golf and riflery teams. He plans to attend Indiana University in the fall.

The salutatorian, Clayton Yu, shared a genuine message with his fellow classmates, but an even more special one with his teachers.

“Your efforts, in the most formative years of our lives, will not be forgotten,” Yu said. “Your passion and personality will be ingrained in our memories for better or for worse.”

Yu had a grade point average of 102.66%. While in high school, he completed the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals high school mentoring program, researching gene expression using RNA sequencing data. He will be attending Carnegie Mellon University in the fall.

Marco Valle, the valedictorian, delivered a compelling monologue about fear and inner pressure.

“In the next chapter of your life, solitude is the enemy,” Valle said. “The way to overcome fear is not to face it alone. It is the friends you make and the company you keep that save you from your overthinking brain.”

Valle finished high school with a 102.85% grade point average. He will attend Dartmouth College in the fall, supported by a scholarship from the Italian-American Conference of State Legislators.

Rounding out Sunday’s trio of graduations, Sewanhaka High School’s graduation ceremony was kicked off by principal John Kenny, who spoke about the achievements of the class of 2025.

“Your hard work and dedication have resulted in over $28 million in scholarship money,” said Kenny. “An extraordinary accomplishment and something you should be deeply proud of.”

Kenny implored the graduates to look around into the stands and find their loved ones, as their family and friends in attendance, as well as the graduates themselves, emphatically cheered on.

“Your parents, your grandparents, your aunts, uncles, your caregivers, and send them a heartfelt thank you,” Kenny said. “Blow them a kiss, give them an air hug, whatever feels right. To the families, thank you for trusting us with the most precious gift. It has truly been a joy to spend time with these incredible young people.”

Three students spoke at the commencement. Michael Domingo, Sewanhaka’s valedictorian, Kyla Montoya, the salutatorian, and Japheth Omezi, the senior class president.

Domingo talked to the crowd about his love for Sewanhaka and the next chapter in their lives now that their time in high school has come to a bittersweet end.

“Now, it’s the grand finale,” Domingo said. “What we’ve all known so well might as well disappear. However, it is simply the end of a chapter in our lives, and the next chapter may be a chance to be born again. Although it may be us against the world, I say, bring on the chaos. Per ardua ad astra, through adversity to the stars.”

Montoya and Omezi echoed remarks about family and friends, risks being taken, and the uncertain future.

“Take pride in yourself knowing that you didn’t stay spinning in place,” said Montoya. “Appreciate your family, teachers, and friends who didn’t hold back in an effort to see you walk the stage. It is because risks were taken, both ours and theirs, that soon we’ll have our diplomas in hand.”

“It’s kind of poetic that our future is still pending, full of unknowns and unwritten chapters,” said Omezi. “Whether those moments ahead bring growth or challenges, I hope we all continue to be hunters of our successes, chasing after what we deserve with purpose and passion.