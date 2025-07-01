Great Neck Village School holds 55th graduation ceremony

The Great Neck Village School celebrated its 55th graduation commencement on June 24, signifying a new chapter beginning for its graduating students.

The Village School is Great Neck’s alternative education high school.

Graduating seniors El Schader, Tova Shafran, and Haruka Ishi were the student speakers at the commencement, which was accompanied by speeches from Superintendent Kenneth Bossert, principal Stephen Goldberg, Board of Education President Grant Toch, and Village School PTA President Sindy Speelman.

A special presentation was also given by Gwendolyn Hart, a rising senior in the school.

The commencement included multiple student musical performances, including a rendition of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin.”