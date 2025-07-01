Quantcast
Education
Great Neck

Great Neck Village School holds 55th graduation ceremony

By Posted on
Village School graduating seniors walk in the 55th graduation ceremony.
Village School graduating seniors walk in the 55th graduation ceremony.
Great Neck Public Schools

The Great Neck Village School celebrated its 55th graduation commencement on June 24, signifying a new chapter beginning for its graduating students.

The Village School is Great Neck’s alternative education high school.

Graduating seniors El Schader, Tova Shafran, and Haruka Ishi were the student speakers at the commencement, which was accompanied by speeches from Superintendent Kenneth Bossert, principal Stephen Goldberg, Board of Education President Grant Toch, and Village School PTA President Sindy Speelman.

A special presentation was also given by Gwendolyn Hart, a rising senior in the school.

The commencement included multiple student musical performances, including a rendition of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin.”

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

