3rd annual Sharpen the Saw Day at Manor Oaks School

Manor Oaks School invited students in grades K-6 to explore diverse interests and hobbies through workshops held throughout the school day, during the third annual Sharpen the Saw Day on June 12.

Students got the chance to have some fun with their friends during the school day before the year ended, all in the name of learning and mental health.

Sharpen the Saw is one of the seven components from the values and principles of the “Habits of Happy Kids” by Sean Covey. The goal of “sharpening the saw” is to encourage students to find balance in their day by taking care of their body through healthy eating and exercising, learning both in and outside of school, and finding meaningful ways to help others.

This year, 21 workshops were offered, including “About Me” art journal, Belt it Out: Karaoke, clay creations, creative cooking, design and launch your own rocket, Disc Dash: Catch Me If You Can, fold and flourish, friendship bracelet making, fuel and flex, jam time, lego lovers, Mindfulness in the Sky: The Magic of Kite Flying, MOE’s Makerspace, ninjutsu, playdoh creations, running club, sensory art, spin artwork, stay and play, tissue paper art and A Very Happy Cake-in-Cup Birthday Celebration.

The district said the sessions, which were led by teachers or parent volunteers, inspired creativity, athleticism, mindfulness and play.