Over 150 Bethpage students participate educational program with Bethpage Water District

The Bethpage Water District recently showed students a special behind-the-scenes tour and a new interactive program designed to foster water conservation awareness.

This year, over 150 students from nine classes took part in this immersive experience at one of the district’s state-of-the-art water treatment facilities at Plant 6.

The district said it has one of the most advanced suburban water treatment facilities in the state. Through this initiative, students gained insight into the importance of water conservation and the role they play in preserving high-quality drinking water for future generations.

“It is essential for students to see firsthand where their drinking water comes from,” said Bethpage Water District Commissioner Teri Black. “By experiencing the process, they gained a real-world understanding of the technology and expertise that goes into delivering high-quality water to their homes. This initiative was informative and empowering. All District Commissioners hope it inspires these students to appreciate and conserve water in their daily lives.”

Superintendent Michael J. Boufis emphasized the importance of the Bethpage Water District’s pioneering technology in the industry.

“We are proud to be the first in the country to implement this advanced system,” he said. “Our investment in this technology ensures that our residents and customers will always have access to high-quality drinking water.”

A key contributor to the success of the program was Bethpage School District’s Science Enrichment Coordinator and 21st Century Program Manager, Lorraine Marcis. She was instrumental in advancing the partnership and expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative.

“This collaboration with the Bethpage Water District transformed the way students are engaging and learning about the world around them,” she said. “Seeing the process firsthand fostered curiosity, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation for the importance of water conservation in their everyday lives.”

Students visiting the facility saw the full water treatment cycle – from sourcing groundwater to final purification – learning about the equipment and technology used throughout the process. Innovative learning tools, including interactive displays and an educational mobile unit, provided a dynamic and stimulating approach to water education.