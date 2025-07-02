Farmingdale School District celebrates graduates

Saltzman East Memorial’s fifth graders finished their time in the elementary school.

As the 2024–2025 school year came to a close, the Farmingdale School District celebrated a significant milestone for its students.

Moving-up ceremonies were held for fifth graders from Albany Avenue, Northside, Saltzman East Memorial, and Woodward Parkway Elementary Schools and eighth graders from Howitt Middle School. Each celebration reflected the true Daler spirit—full of pride, tradition, and community.

The ceremonies were a tribute to the hard work, resilience, and growth that students have demonstrated throughout their academic journeys. Smiles, laughter, and a few joyful tears filled the air as students reflected on their accomplishments and looked ahead to the exciting path before them.

Parents, teachers, and peers gathered to celebrate the young graduates. Speeches from educators highlighted each student’s unique strengths and achievements, while musical performances by school choirs and orchestras added a festive and uplifting touch.

Before officially beginning their next chapter in September, students will attend an orientation in August to help them get comfortable with their new school environment and meet their new principals.