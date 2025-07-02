Why we love ice cream: celebrating National Ice Cream Month

Few things say “summer” more than ice cream. Whether it’s a cone dripping in the sun, a sundae stacked with toppings or a cookie sandwich smushed just right, ice cream is more than a treat—it’s a tradition.

And there’s no better time to celebrate that tradition than July, which has officially been designated National Ice Cream Month. Even better? The third Sunday of July—this year falling on July 20—is National Ice Cream Day, giving everyone a sweet excuse to indulge in America’s favorite frozen dessert.

For places like Port Washington, ice cream isn’t just a summer staple—it’s part of the town’s identity. With a population just over 17,000 and more than half a dozen ice cream and frozen dessert shops, Port Washington is proof that love for ice cream runs deep.

“You look around Port and realize how many places are serving ice cream—Ralph’s, Carvel, 16 Handles, Sweet Treats, Uncle Louie G and us,” says Steve Edelson, owner of Smusht, a specialty ice cream sandwich shop that opened its brick-and-mortar location in May 2023. “It just shows how much people must love ice cream to be able to sustain so many businesses.”

For Edelson, ice cream is more than just business—it’s about community. “When I opened this business, one of my main goals, besides running a successful business, was to be a successful member of the community,” he says. “Ice cream is very community-focused. You go to a festival and yeah, there’s always the ice cream truck or stand.”

That community spirit becomes especially clear in early summer, when the town buzzes with graduations, family outings, dance recitals and end-of-season sports parties. “June has already been busy,” Edelson says. “There are so many celebrations and what do people love to do after all those things? Go out for ice cream.”

As for July, that’s when things kick into high gear. The weather gets hotter, school’s out and people naturally gravitate toward cool, sweet comfort. That’s what National Ice Cream Month is all about—celebrating a timeless dessert that connects generations, cultures and communities.

Smusht is Port Washington’s twist on that tradition. It started as a COVID-era side project and turned into something more. “It was a business idea I had for like 15 years,” Edelson recalls. “And during COVID, my wife said, ‘You’ve been talking about this business a lot—either stop talking about it or do it.’ When your wife says that, you don’t have much of a choice.”

So Edelson got to work. He learned to bake cookies and make small-batch ice cream and began selling ice cream sandwiches from a stand five years ago. “People came and bought ice cream sandwiches. I sold out,” he says. “Then the next week, I did it again. And I kept going.”

Eventually, he opened Smusht, where the star of the show is the shop’s namesake creation: the Smusht—a hand-crafted ice cream sandwich made with two fresh-baked cookies and a scoop of ice cream, rolled in toppings like Fruity Pebbles or chocolate crunchies. They also serve a mini version called the Smushtini, which Edelson says is more popular than the full-sized version. “It’s like four or five bites. It’s neat, it doesn’t make a mess—it’s just the right amount.”

Beyond sandwiches, Smusht also offers all the classics—cones, sundaes, shakes, floats—and caters to parties, events and school fundraisers. “Ice cream brings people together. It always has,” Edelson says. “It’s nostalgic. People remember getting cones with their grandparents or after a baseball game. It connects people to memories.”

And that’s the heart of National Ice Cream Month. It’s not just about trying the trendiest flavor or snapping a picture of your sundae for social media. It’s about that universal, unshakable joy that comes from a simple scoop of ice cream on a summer day.

“Everyone has a story about ice cream,” Edelson says. “It’s a treat, but it’s more than that. It’s about happiness. There aren’t many things in life that bring as much joy as ice cream. That’s why we love it.”

So this July, whether you’re cooling down after a long beach day, celebrating a birthday, or just satisfying a craving, remember that you’re not alone. You’re part of a tradition that stretches back generations—and if you’re in Port Washington, you’re in good company. From the cones to the sundaes to Smusht’s signature cookie creations, ice cream is more than a dessert. It’s a way to celebrate life—one scoop (or smush) at a time.