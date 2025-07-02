6th graders leave literacy legacy at Hillside Grade School

An elementary school library will now forever hold the stories of its former students.

As part of a new library legacy project initiated by teacher librarian Natalie Hartmann, graduating sixth graders at Hillside Grade School were invited to leave a lasting mark on their school.

The project asked students to design and paint the cover of a book that held special meaning for them during their time at Hillside.

Sixteen sixth-graders volunteered for the project, dedicating eight to 12 morning sessions in the library to bring their artwork to life. They selected a wide range of books, including picture books, graphic novels, nonfiction and chapter books.

Each student also wrote a thoughtful reflection explaining why their chosen book was meaningful, how it impacted them as a reader, changed their worldview or reminded them of their time at Hillside.

Hartmann said she hopes this becomes an annual tradition, giving future sixth-graders an opportunity to reflect on their reading journeys while contributing lasting beauty to the library through their artwork.