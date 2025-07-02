Nassau district attorney presents honorees with SHIELD Awards

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly stands with recipients of the SHIELD Award at the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola.
The SHIELD Award is presented to outstanding high school juniors who, beyond academic achievement, have shown strength of character and commitment to self-growth and demonstrated the spirit and initiative to bring about positive change in our communities.
Full recipient list:
Liv Akiva; Jericho High School
Sarah Aliendro; Farmingdale High School
Hafsah Ansari; Crescent School
Amare Clark; Elmont Memorial High School
Luca D’Arpino; Carle Place High School
Bianca Escobar; Valley Stream Central High School
Shannon Flachner; The Wheatley School
Alexandra Francois; Baldwin High School
John Gaffney; Kellenberg Memorial High School
Reese Gallinaro; Long Beach High School
Rebeka Hoberman; Schechter School of Long Island
Kayla Lederer; East Meadow High School
Sarah Loiacono; Division Avenue High School
Milan Patel; New Hyde Park Memorial High School
Camila Pisconti; Valley Stream North High School
Sebastian Quezada; Valley Stream South High School
Marcelle Samuch; Hebrew Academy of Nassau County
Daniela Sanchez; Oceanside High School
Sydney Sheena; Roslyn High School
Justin Spera; Mineola High School
Katherine Vaughn; Roosevelt High School
Elizabeth Watson; Locust Valley High School
Harrison Yu; John L. Miller North High School