Politics
Carle Place

Nassau district attorney presents honorees with SHIELD Awards

Sebastian Quezada; Bianca Escobar; Amare Clark; Rebeka Hoberman; Harrison Yu; Justin Spera; Shannon Flachner; John Gaffney; Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly; Katherine Vaughn; Sarah Loiacono; Sarah Aliendro; Alexandra Francois; Reese Gallinaro; Liv Akiva; Camila Pisconti; Milan Patel; Kayla Lederer; Luca D'Arpino (L.to R.).
Photo courtesy of Anne Donnelly’s office

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly stands with recipients of the SHIELD Award at the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola.

The SHIELD Award is presented to outstanding high school juniors who, beyond academic achievement, have shown strength of character and commitment to self-growth and demonstrated the spirit and initiative to bring about positive change in our communities.

Full recipient list:

Liv Akiva; Jericho High School

Sarah Aliendro; Farmingdale High School

Hafsah Ansari; Crescent School

Amare Clark; Elmont Memorial High School

Luca D’Arpino; Carle Place High School

Bianca Escobar; Valley Stream Central High School

Shannon Flachner; The Wheatley School

Alexandra Francois; Baldwin High School

John Gaffney; Kellenberg Memorial High School

Reese Gallinaro; Long Beach High School

Rebeka Hoberman; Schechter School of Long Island

Kayla Lederer; East Meadow High School

Sarah Loiacono; Division Avenue High School

Milan Patel; New Hyde Park Memorial High School

Camila Pisconti; Valley Stream North High School

Sebastian Quezada; Valley Stream South High School

Marcelle Samuch; Hebrew Academy of Nassau County

Daniela Sanchez; Oceanside High School

Sydney Sheena; Roslyn High School

Justin Spera; Mineola High School

Katherine Vaughn; Roosevelt High School

Elizabeth Watson; Locust Valley High School

Harrison Yu; John L. Miller North High School

