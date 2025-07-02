Pinelawn Memorial Park holds lantern ceremony to remember loved ones

A woman releases a lantern dedicated to a loved one into the pond. Photo by Justiny Photography/Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum.

Hundreds recently gathered at Farmingdale’s Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum for a special lantern release ceremony honoring loved ones laid to rest there.

At the events, the names of some interred at Pinelawn were read as their loved ones released lanterns into the memorial park’s pond. Many of the lanterns were decorated and adorned with heartfelt messages for those they lost.

“It’s a beautiful ceremony,” said Christin Alexander, Pinelawn’s community outreach coordinator.

The events were held on Saturday and Sunday night, and there were about 300 attendees on both days.

In addition to the lantern release, guests were treated to live music by local acoustic duo Sweet Tea, who played soft melodies and acoustic versions of classic hits. Farmingdale’s Library Café provided catering.

Susan Capurso, an end-of-life doula, and Lamont Granby, a reverend and general manager of Granby Funeral Services, spoke at the events.

Music started at 6:30 p.m. as families milled around the area and ate before gathering to listen to the speakers. The evening concluded with the release of the lanterns into the water.

This is the fifth year that Pinelawn has held these ceremonies. Alexander said they started because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many were not able to say goodbye to their loved ones as they normally would.

Several families with younger children attended the lantern releases, something Alexander said was not a problem.

“We gave them bubbles and let them run around,” she said. “We’re breaking the stigma by doing these events. The cemetery really doesn’t have to be a scary place.”

Pinelawn is committed to making people comfortable visiting the graves of loved ones. The grounds host about 30 events a year, including outdoor yoga classes, vigils with therapy dogs, and ladybug releases.

Alexandar said attendees had different reactions to the lantern release, with some appearing jovial while others were more somber. She added that several people went out of their way to thank her for planning the event.

“The symbolism of putting that lantern into the water is the release of their emotions in their heart or their mind,” said Alexander. “They’re happy to be there in the moment … and they continue on.”