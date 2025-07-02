Westbury esports team takes third at state championship

The Westbury High School esports team claimed third place at the Empire State Scholastic Esports Federation championship.

The Westbury High School esports team recently placed third at the Empire State Scholastic Esports Federation championship and invitational, hosted at Syracuse University’s gaming and esports center.

“This event was an incredible opportunity for our scholars to showcase their talents and represent Westbury on the state level,” said Westbury High School esports club advisor Michael Fodera. “Esports continues to provide a dynamic platform that fosters healthy competition, collaboration, critical thinking, and hard work.”

The Empire State Scholastic Esports Federation is the largest middle and high school esports league in the state. Educators founded the organization to foster the growth of scholastic esports throughout the state.

The Westbury High School esports competitors participated in several weeks of regular season play, after which they qualified for the championship. The scholars then competed in the semifinals for Super Smash Bros. in the 3v3 team division, earning medals as they captured third place.

“Team members Olson Benjamin, Edwin Mendoza Ceron, Matthew Flores, David Franco, and Jahsiah Santana demonstrated remarkable skill, teamwork, and perseverance throughout the tournament,” said Mr. Fodera.

In addition to participating in the state championship, Westbury scholars toured Syracuse University’s campus, gaining exposure to collegiate resources and opportunities