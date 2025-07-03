Alloy Personal Training to expand across Long Island

Alloy Personal Training has planted roots on Long Island with the opening of its Commack studio, but owner Frank Adamo says it is just warming up.

The studio is the first Long Island outpost of the national fitness brand, specializing in small-group personal training for adults. While specifics have not been shared at this time, he confirmed long-term plans to expand the brand across the region.

“I’m born and raised on Long Island. This is home,” he said. “Family, friends are here, and I wanted to put it somewhere that meant something to me, and where it would work for me to be an active owner in the business.”

Alloy Personal Training’s model centers around small-group sessions of no more than six people.

“Although it is a small group, everybody still gets individual attention, individual modifications and adjustments or alternate exercises, depending on their goals, their abilities and their injuries,” Adamo said.

The company focuses on an “underserved population,” particularly adults over 40, though all are welcome.

“Our model allows us to provide personal training at about half the cost of what people would expect to pay in the community,” he said.

New members begin with a free “starting-point session,” which includes a health and movement assessment. That data is logged so coaches can personalize each workout and adjust programming as clients progress. The Commack studio includes open training space and equipment for strength training, sled work, and body composition analysis.

Alloy Personal Training was founded in Georgia and has grown quickly in recent years.

“Over 300 licenses have been sold, and as of January, 100 had officially opened,” Adamo said. “That number is higher now. Every month, we’re probably opening a dozen, 10-plus studios across the country.”

With the Commack location already seeing strong referral growth, Adamo says the response so far reflects a demand for Alloy’s low-impact, results-driven approach.

For more information visit Alloy Personal Training’s website.