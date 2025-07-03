Bethpage board swears in new member, reselects president

James McGlynn was sworn in as the Bethpage School District Board of Education president.

The Bethpage School District’s Board of Education held its first meeting of the 2025-2026 school year on July 1. The meeting began with the swearing in of reelected Trustee Christina Scelta and newly elected Trustee Craig Morgan.

Superintendent David Schneider also took the oath of office.

The board selected its officers for the new year, with James McGlynn once again serving as president and John Lonardo as vice president. Sarah Oh, Bethpage’s student representative, was also welcomed to the board.

Incumbent John Lonardo was unable to attend and will be sworn in at the next meeting.