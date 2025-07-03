Blackstone Steakhouse celebrates 20 years in business

Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville is marking its 20th anniversary this summer – and is celebrating with a series of fun events and promotions for the community throughout the week of July 14-18.

Located at 10 Pinelawn Road, the restaurant — which offers dry-aged steaks, sushi, fresh seafood and an extensive wine selection — is rolling out a special anniversary menu featuring throwback favorites and signature dishes.

There will be happy hour specials all week long at the bar from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., and there will be live DJ entertainment by Sal Scott starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 17. Blackstone is inviting the community to experience the cuisine that has made it an unparalleled dining experience, and reservations are highly recommended for this celebration.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal patrons and dedicated staff who have made the past 20 years so successful,” said Anthony Scotto, owner of Blackstone Steakhouse, in a press release. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing the finest dining experience in Melville.”

Since its establishment in 2005, Blackstone Steakhouse has become a renowned restaurant in the community of Melville, expanding from basic steakhouse classics to exotic cuts of beef, seasonal dishes, homemade desserts and fresh seafood flown in from Hawaii and Holland. As the only restaurant on Long Island that has been certified by the Kobe Beef Association of Japan, Blackstone has become a go-to spot for people to have memorable evenings out, celebrations and business dinners.

So, it’s time to eat (and drink) up! Take advantage of the culinary experience Blackstone offers this summer for their 20th anniversary — along with the exquisite environment that features lush landscaping, ambient lighting and ultra-comfortable oversized booths and seating.