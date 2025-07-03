Community hosts car wash for 9-year-old with liver cancer in Port Washington

Hender Alvarado and his two daughters donated their time and services to support the fundraiser.

Derby Road in Port Washington became more than just a quiet residential street on Saturday, June 28, it became the heart of a community rallying behind one of its own.

Neighbors organized a car wash fundraiser to support 9-year-old Logan Coyle, a local boy who has faced unimaginable medical challenges with courage and resilience far beyond his years.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brought together dozens of families who washed cars, sold lemonade and baked goods, and donated to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association for Logan’s battle with Stage IV metastatic liver cancer

Organized by neighbors Joanna Ruttner and Rocio Saborido, the fundraiser highlighted the strength and unity of a community determined to support the Coyles through their most difficult chapter.

Logan’s story is one that no child should have to endure.

In August 2024, the Coyle family had just returned from a summer trip to the south of France, where Logan and his twin sister Riley rode bikes along canals and vineyards. Just three weeks later, their lives were turned upside down.

Logan was rushed to the emergency room in the middle of the night with severe stomach pain. Within hours, doctors diagnosed him with Stage IV metastatic liver cancer.

He immediately began aggressive chemotherapy that continued for six grueling months.

His treatment was marked by severe complications, including infections, a ruptured tumor, dangerously low blood counts, and extended hospital stays. And yet, even during the hardest times, Logan never lost his spirit. family members said. He still laughed with his sister at home, took walks around the neighborhood, and even attended two Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Due to the extent of the cancer’s spread, doctors determined Logan would need not just a liver transplant, but a rare and incredibly complex multi-visceral transplant, a surgery that replaced his liver, pancreas, and small intestines.

Performed on March 6, the 10-hour operation brought both terrifying lows and powerful hope.

Now, as Logan recovers, his neighborhood is doing what it can to stand by him.

Ruttner and Saborido, whose children attend South Salem Elementary alongside Logan and Riley, led the charge in organizing the fundraiser in partnership with COTA. The organization helps families of transplant patients with the financial burdens of care. Donations go to COTA “for Logan’s battle,” as per the organization’s guidelines, with all proceeds supporting his transplant-related expenses.

“One could view Logan’s diagnosis and treatment course as the worst possible odds that could be stacked against someone,” wrote his family on their COTA fundraising page. “And while much of his midsection has now been disassembled and reconstructed, his heart is pure, his mind is sharp, and his spirit is as unbreakable as ever.”

“We just wanted to do something that would bring people together for this family,” Ruttner said. “Logan has faced so much with such strength.”

What began as a modest idea quickly transformed, thanks in part to neighbor and gym friend Hender Alvarado, owner of Serve Right Auto Detailing. After hearing about the event at Island Athletics, where he and the Coyle family train, Alvarado canceled all his appointments, on what is usually his busiest business day, to show up with his van, equipment, wife, and daughters.

“I didn’t think twice,” said Alvarado. “This was the least I could do to support my friends.”

Alvarado said his oldest daughter recently moved to Texas for medical school, and that alone has left a dent on his heart.

“I can’t imagine what Logan and his family are going through,” said Alvarado.

With his help, what might have been a casual wash by neighborhood kids turned into a professional-grade detailing service. “But he, like all of our neighbors, just gave up their time and worked really hard for hours. It was incredible,” Saborido said.

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte also lent her support. After hearing about the event that morning, she contacted the Port Washington Police District to get involved and have them show their support.

“There were kids selling lemonade and baked goods,” Dalimonte said. “It was a beautiful scene, a neighborhood coming together for one of their own.”

The turnout exceeded expectations, despite organizers’ hesitation to promote the event widely for fear of overwhelming the residential area.

“I had nightmares the night before about traffic backing up to Port Boulevard,” Saborido said. “But what I’ll remember most is the love. It was overwhelming.”

As Logan continues his recovery, now with a new liver, pancreas, and small intestines, his community remains steadfast. His journey has been one of the most invasive and demanding imaginable, but those who know him describe an unshakable spirit.

To contribute to Logan’s journey, donations can be made through the Children’s Organ Transplant Association at cota.org/cotaforlogansbattle/our-story/.