Fernando Mejia, the manager of Port Washington’s Schmear Bagel & Cafe, was granted a temporary reprieve for his case.

Fernando Mejia, the Port Washington bagel shop manager whose detention sparked waves of protest throughout the community, was granted a temporary reprieve that will delay his potential deportation.

Mejia’s attorney filed a motion to reopen his case, which was granted and gave him a temporary reprieve.

Now the decision is in the hands of a judge, who will rule on the motion and thus delay any possible deportation until his case is decided on.

Mejia is being represented by Bryan Pu-Folkes, an immigration attorney based in Hicksville. Efforts to get a comment from Pu-Folkes were unsuccessful.

Mejia was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in front of Schmear Bagel & Cafe in Port Washington as he was arriving to work on June 12. Agents returned to the store after he was detained to retrieve medications to treat a medical condition that has resulted in week-long stints in the hospital.

He was originally held at the immigration detention center in New York City, but has since been relocated to a detention center in Newark, N.J.

According to reports, Mejia, who is from El Salvador, is alleged to have entered the United States illegally nearly 20 years ago when he crossed the border near Brownsville, Texas, on Oct. 18, 2005.

A month later, he was ordered to appear in immigration court, but was reported not to have done so. An order for his removal was issued due to his absence, according to reports.

People who know him say he had no criminal record.

The action against Mejia comes amid a wave of activity across Long Island, following the detainment of four individuals at a Glen Cove train station and the alleged wrongful detainment of an American citizen from Brentwood in Westbury.

Since Mejia was detained, the Port Washington community and people beyond have sprung into action to fight what many characterized as the taking of a beloved community member and neighbor.

This includes U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D–Glen Cove), who wrote a letter Wednesday, June 18, to President Donald Trump calling for a meeting to discuss Mejia’s detention and protecting him and other immigrants who are contributing positively to their communities and are not threats.

Suozzi called for the protection of immigrants like Mejia, as well as securing the border, remedying the asylum system, and providing pathways to legal citizenship for Dreamers, immigrants with temporary protected status and essential workers living in the country for more than a decade.

At a “No Kings” rally in Port Washington, two days after Mejia was detained, protesters shouted out his name and chanted, “ICE is not welcome here.” Many held signs calling for ICE to leave Port Washington and for the protection of local immigrants.

At a separate rally devoted solely to Mejia, community members rallied for his release from detention and return to his family.

A GoFundMe was created to support Mejia and his family. In less than 24 hours, it had nearly met its initial goal of $20,000 and has now raised more than $33,000.

The fundraiser description states that money raised would help his family hire an attorney, cover legal fees, travel expenses, support his family and various other associated costs.

His family has said that the support they’ve received so far is overwhelming.