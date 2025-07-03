Set sail this summer: Port Washington Library’s popular Manhasset Bay Boat Tours return

The Port Washington Public Library has announced the return of its popular Manhasset Bay Boat Tours. The scenic and educational excursions are made possible through the sponsorship of the library’s Nautical Advisory Council and will take place throughout the summer aboard the Elixir, departing from Inspiration Wharf at 405 Main St.

The boat tours are sponsored by the library’s Nautical Advisory Council, one of five volunteer councils at the Port Washington Public Library. Comprised of residents passionate about the ocean and local waterfront, the council also organizes a variety of programs and historical talks focused on maritime themes.

Each two-hour tour will offer passengers a unique perspective on Port Washington’s rich maritime history, narrated by a fully trained docent. The tour offers both a sightseeing and educational experience for residents to learn about local waterfront history from a trained tour guide.

Tours will be held on six select evenings this summer. Participation is restricted to Port Washington library cardholders or residents, and the minimum age for passengers is 5-years-old. Seats for each tour are limited and will be distributed by random lottery. Each person or group may enter the lottery for one tour only. Once selected for a tour, participants may not enter additional lotteries. Groups of up to four people may register together under a single entry. Only one entry is permitted per group. The cost to participate is $20 per passenger.

Selected participants will be notified by phone, so the library suggests leaving a reliable contact number when entering the lottery. If chosen, payment must be made by the designated deadline to confirm the reservation. Payment can be submitted in person at the library circulation desk, by cash or credit card. Failure to pay by the deadline may result in cancellation.

Upcoming Manhasset Bay Boat Tours

Thursday, July 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Lottery opens on Monday July 7th and closes at 5 pm on Sunday July 13th)

Thursday, July 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Lottery opens on Saturday July 19th and closes at 5 pm on Friday July 25th)

Wednesday, August 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Lottery opens on Saturday July 26th and closes at 5 pm on Saturday August 2nd)

Monday, August 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Lottery opens on Thursday August 7th and closes at 5 pm on Wednesday August 13th)

Tuesday, September 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Lottery opens on Monday August 18th and closes at 5 pm on Sunday August 24th)

The library looks forward to welcoming community members back aboard for another season of discovery and enjoyment on Manhasset Bay. For more information or to enter the lottery, visit the library’s website at pwpl.org.