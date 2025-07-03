Nassau County Legislature honors Hank Grishman

Hank Grishman was honored at the Nassau County Legislature’s meeting on Monday, June 23, for his work at the Jericho School District.

“His legacy has already been evident throughout Jericho, but the indelible footprint that he has made will benefit generations of students and families to come,” Nassau County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker said.

Grishman has served as the Jericho superintendent for 30 years and has served as a superintendent at various districts for the past 47 years, marking the longest superintendent career in the state.

“I know the Jericho community is grateful for your leadership and stewardship over the last three decades, and this Legislative body and Nassau County is grateful for the future leaders in our community and our nation that you have molded and escorted down a pathway to success,” Drucker said.