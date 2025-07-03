Patti Schust’s kaleidoscope of fabric hangs at the Syosset Library

Patti Schust stands in front of one of her designs at a previous exhibition.

What started as a high school project has developed into a 20-year hobby for Patti Schust, a quilter whose work will be displayed at the Syosset Public Library throughout July.

Schust’s exhibit is titled “Kaleidoscope,” which highlights the bold colors and designs that she uses in her work.

“Many of the quilts have various different colors in a way you might view in a kaleidoscope,” she said.

Schust said that she thinks of quilting as “painting with fabric,” as her work often depicts nautical scenes in addition to the abstract.

Schust said she first started sewing in junior high school for a school project. Then, in high school, she said she took a fabrics class, where she made her first quilt.

From there, she began regularly quilting and expanded her knowledge further when she took a fiber arts class in college. Schust said in college, she studied fashion design and used quilting as a creative outlet, exploring the use of color and pattern.

“Most of my work is pretty bold,” she said.

Her 20-year-old hobby has kept her busy, and Schust said that she has quilted many birthday, wedding and anniversary gifts for her loved ones. In the past two decades, Schust said that she has sold her work at craft fairs and displayed her work in group shows,

Last year, when she was at the North Bellmore library, she said the librarians approached her about exhibiting her work. From there, it “spiraled,” she said. Neighboring libraries began asking her to display her work as well.

“I’ve always felt at home in libraries,” said Schust, who has a master’s degree in library science.

Schust said that since retiring, she has spent four to five hours a day quilting and honing her craft. With over twenty years of quilting experience, Schust has exhibited her work at many nearby libraries, the Water Mill Museum, the Nassau County Women’s Art Show, the Long Island Conservatory, and the Malverne Historical Society.

What stands out about quilting is more than the product itself, Schust said.

“What’s really nice is, through quilting and through my sewing, I’ve been able to meet people in all areas of life,” she said.

Schust said she recently attended a quilting retreat in Pennsylvania, where she and others shared different techniques they’ve implemented over the years to learn from one another.

But more than the community, Schust said that the hobby provides her with an escape and a clear mind.

“I always found that quilting comforted me and and took my mind awar from what was at hand at the time…I find that it really gave me peace,” she said.

Schust’s work will be on display at the Syosset Library throughout the month of July.

