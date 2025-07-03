Roslyn schools celebrate graduates with week of ceremonies

The Roslyn School District marked a festive graduation week filled with cherished traditions and milestone ceremonies that honored students from elementary through high school.

The celebrations began with the Roslyn High School Class of 2025 taking part in its annual senior walk. Graduates retraced their earliest academic steps, starting at Heights School before continuing to East Hills and Harbor Hill elementary schools.

Superintendent Allison Brown, along with principals, teachers and staff, lined the halls to greet the seniors. Younger students waved pom-poms, cheered and reached out for high-fives as the soon-to-be graduates passed by, creating an atmosphere of excitement and inspiration for future Roslyn Bulldogs.

On Wednesday, June 25, the elementary schools hosted their fifth grade moving-up ceremonies in the Roslyn High School auditorium. East Hills Elementary School held its ceremony in the morning, led by Principal Sherry Ma and Assistant Principal Jennifer Sheehan. The Harbor Hill Elementary School ceremony followed at noon with Principal Michelle Hazen and Assistant Principal Dan Mulhall presiding. Families and faculty applauded as students received certificates symbolizing their transition to middle school.

Roslyn Middle School celebrated its eighth-grade graduation at Hofstra University’s arena at 2 p.m. A total of 257 students walked in to “Pomp and Circumstance,” performed by the Roslyn Middle School Band on Thursday, June 26. The ceremony highlighted academic achievements, leadership and student awards. Remarks were made by Roslyn Middle School Principal Craig Johanson, Board of Education President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy and Superintendent Allison Brown.

Graduation week culminated with the Roslyn High School commencement on Friday, June 27, at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. Amid cheers from family and friends, 266 seniors in Roslyn blue walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Roslyn High School principal Scott Andrews, Board of Education President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy, and Superintendent Allison Brown made remarks. OCC President Devin Sakaria, salutatorian Mia Streiner, and valedictorian Lily Rosof reflected on their experiences throughout their Roslyn educational years.

“Graduation week showcases the strength of our Roslyn community, celebrating each learner at every stage of their academic journey,” said Brown. “From our youngest students waving on the sidelines to our seniors stepping into the future, these events remind us of the powerful bond that unites Roslyn’s schools, families and staff.”