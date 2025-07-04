Manorhaven trustee denies conflict of interest in controversial development vote

Village of Manorhaven Trustee Jeffrey Stone addressed growing backlash from residents over a proposed mixed-use development at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive, calling accusations of a conflict of interest “categorically false.”

The criticism, led in part by longtime resident Sherry Dunn, centers on Stone’s role as a local real estate agent and his professional ties to Douglas Elliman.

Dunn has called on Stone to recuse himself from any votes related to the project during previous board of trustees meetings, arguing his position creates the appearance of impropriety. Many residents have also shared the same concern during the meetings.

The board of trustees voted 4-0 in approval of the site plans for 30 Sagamore Hill Drive on Wednesday, June 25, with Trustee Monica Ildefonso abstaining from the vote. Stone voted in favor of the site plans.

“I want to address the false accusations that have been made in public sessions of this board and that have been repeated in the press,” Stone said in a written statement to Schneps Media. “The allegations that I may somehow benefit or have a conflict of interest from the Board of Trustees approval of the site plan at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive are completely without basis and are categorically false.”

Stone emphasized that he does not and will not have any contractual relationship with the developer and stated that his work in local real estate does not automatically constitute a conflict under the village’s ethics code.

“I am fully aware of my obligations both morally and ethically, and pursuant to the Village’s Code of Ethics,” he said. “For anyone to infer to the contrary without any basis in fact is quite frankly offensive.”

Stone also reiterated his commitment to working with residents on a long-term vision for Manorhaven, stating he looks forward to helping craft a “community-based master plan.”

The proposed development has sparked sharp debate in recent months, with residents voicing concerns about density, traffic, and transparency in the approval process.