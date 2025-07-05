The Whales Tale: Northport Eatery heads east

The Whales Tale in Northport isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a local landmark rooted in the heart, vision and easygoing spirit of owner Sosh Andriano. It was brought to life through the kind of creativity and business savvy that fuels lasting success and infuses an energy that radiates freedom and cool, coastal fun.

After building one of Northport’s most beloved dining spots from the ground up, Andriano has partnered with his brother-in-law and longtime mentee, Brian Autz, to launch a second location in Hampton Bays. If The Whales Tale Hamptons enjoys even a fraction of the success its Northport counterpart does, the sky is the limit.

The Whales Tale began as a simple snack bar at the Brittania Yachting Center in Northport. When his father invited him to help run it, Andriano, who previously owned Zim Zari and Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails in Massapequa Park, jumped in.

“With a $30,000 swipe of a credit card,” the restaurant was up and running.

What began as a humble taco shack in 2009 quickly evolved, expanding to include a prep kitchen, office catering space, and a brewery. A carefree atmosphere — where everyone feels welcome, and nothing is too serious — became the foundation for the brand.

“I was born in Hawaii, and culture is everything to me,” Andriano explains. “I wanted to create a space that wasn’t snooty or pretentious. Just tacos, cold beer and sunset. An escape from the chaos of life for an hour.”

By the restaurant’s second season, Andriano realized The Whales Tale was truly something magnificent.

“We started Taco Tuesdays and saw people eating on the deck, sitting on the ground in circles, tailgating in the parking lot and thought, ‘this is pretty cool,’” he recalls. Revenue jumped from $400,000 in the first year to more than $1 million by year three.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, Andriano regards that time as one of his proudest moments — he cofounded a coalition of outdoor business owners and helped draft Suffolk County’s dining protocols with local government to help keep restaurants afloat.

Now, Andriano has expanded his inspired vision — and success — to the Hamptons, partnering with Brian Autz, who he’s known since Autz was 12.

Autz — who appeared on season 21 of The Bachelorette and will be featured on the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise — started out as a dishwasher at The Whales Tale in Northport at 19 and rose through the ranks to general manager. The partnership with his brother-in-law is a long-held dream come true.

“Sosh [Andriano] has always been my business mentor, and we’ve always aspired to own our own store and be partners,” Autz says. “It’s finally come to fruition.”

The Whales Tale in Hampton Bays, which recently celebrated a successful soft opening, mirrors the Northport location in menu, mission and laid-back spirit but takes the experience to a whole new level.

The expansive property features a 166-seat restaurant with an eclectic menu ranging from tacos, wings and salads to mussels and oysters. There’s a front market offering smoothies, ice cream, grab-and-go sandwiches and beach sundries — and a lively beer garden complete with picnic tables, TVs and cornhole. Kayak and bicycle rentals are also fun amenities.

The opening of the Hampton Bays location was a fast-paced labor of love.

“We renovated and built out the restaurant in eight weeks, staffed it with 70 employees in two weeks and opened the doors — a total of 10 weeks,” Autz says. “It was intense, but things have been very smooth and we’re really happy with where we’re at.”

The new location has also already welcomed live music and community programming, inviting local vendors to sell their products on-site. A collaboration with Babes in Business, a female networking group, led to a yoga workshop in the beer garden with tacos and mocktails.

Having recently launched a podcast, Behind the Blowhole, Andriano and Autz are considering a reality series.

“Hospitality is full of characters,” Andriano says. “It’s real. I want to share that.”

Exciting opportunities are already unfolding at the Hampton Bays location, says Andriano.

“For me, developing a restaurant is a form of art and creative expression,” he says. “The product is not just the food and beverage, but the stories that each of our staff members has in their lives … I love sharing that with our consumers.”

The partners are full speed ahead on The Whales Tale adventure — welcoming everyone to dive into the good vibes, great food and unique ambiance that make both coastal hangouts a true Long Island treasure.

Whales Tale Hampton Bays is located at 78 Foster Ave. in Hampton Bays. It can be reached at 631-253-8717.