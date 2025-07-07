Small Business Star: Fire Island Ferries

As a PSEG Long Island Small Business Star for July’s “Outdoor Businesses & Energy Tips” theme, Fire Island Ferries showcases how they connect communities, drive local tourism, and embrace energy-efficient practices to reduce their environmental impact. In a conversation with Timothy Mooney, president and owner of Fire Island Ferries, we learn more about the company’s lasting commitment to sustainability, outstanding service, and its role as an iconic Long Island staple.

What do you love about being in this business/being an owner?

What I love most is the opportunity to meet and speak with people and work to improve ferry safety not just locally, but globally. Having been with the ferry company 25-plus years I am now serving as owner/president of Fire Island Ferries. I’ve seen firsthand how much of an impact we can make by modernizing our fleet and facilities, investing in safety, and helping operators around the world adopt better practices. It’s incredibly rewarding to know our work brings joy and protects lives. Each step forward means safer, cleaner, and more reliable travel for communities both here and abroad.

How do you feel your business impacts the local community?

We serve over a million passengers annually and have upgraded our fleet to meet both safety and environmental standards. During challenges like Covid, we redesigned terminals to improve efficiency and safety for passengers. Our efforts not only improve the customer experience but also help reduce congestion and emissions in high-traffic areas. We see ourselves as an essential part of Long Island’s transportation ecosystem, connecting people and places with care.

How did PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program support you?

PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program has been an incredible resource in helping us identify and implement energy-efficient upgrades. From guidance on lighting and equipment improvements to incentives that made modernization more affordable, their support allowed us to reduce our energy usage and operational costs. It’s the kind of partnership that helps small businesses grow sustainably while making a positive impact on the environment.

What role do you think small businesses play in promoting energy efficiency within the broader community?

As a small business, we take pride in leading by example. By upgrading our fleet to meet EPA Tier III standards, we’ve reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency. These steps show that even smaller operators can take meaningful action toward a more sustainable future. When local businesses prioritize energy efficiency, it inspires others in the community to do the same.



How do you feel about being a Small Business Star?

It’s an honor. Being recognized validates the work we’ve done to enhance safety, improve sustainability, and support our passengers and peers globally. It reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of our partnerships across the industry. We’re proud to represent what a local business can achieve with vision, innovation, and a commitment to community.

Visit Fire Island Ferries at 99 Maple Ave, Bay Shore, or visit their website, Instagram or Facebook.

Terms and Conditions