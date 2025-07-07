Fireworks light up Jones Beach as thousands celebrate Fourth of July

Hundreds of thousands gathered at Jones Beach State Park on Friday night, July 4, for the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, hosted by Jovia Financial Credit Union in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Newsday, WALK 97.5 and KJOY 98.3.

Festivities kicked off around 4 p.m., with costumed characters from “Beauty and the Beast” and “Spider-Man” strolling the boardwalk to interact with attendees and pose for photos. A lively boardwalk scene featured vendors selling deep-fried Oreos, roasted corn, and empanadas, while Newsday offered a free photo booth and AARP hosted an axe-throwing station.

Evan and James, an acoustic duo from Long Island, serenaded beach goers with live music from 8 p.m., to 9:30 p.m., and returned after the fireworks for some more songs from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

As the sun set, the main event, broadcast live on WALK 97.5 and KJOY 98.3, featured a stunning fireworks display synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack. Produced by Garden State Fireworks and the Santore Brothers, the show lit up the summer night sky in a tradition that has become a hallmark of Long Island’s Independence Day celebrations.

Renu Dalessandro, chief marketing officer of Jovia Financial Credit Union, welcomed attendees and radio listeners to the festivities.

“We’re ready to kick off this historic tradition to celebrate our national pride,” Dalessandro said. “As we come together to embrace our nation’s independence, we at Jovia hope tonight lights up your hearts as well as the sky. Thank you for being part of this special evening.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a recorded address, underscoring the significance of Independence Day and New York’s role in the nation’s founding.

“One-third of all Revolutionary War battles were fought right here in our state,” Hochul said. “And today, New York continues to be the state where liberty is fought for and won.”

She said, “The Fourth of July reminds us we must cherish the freedoms and commitment to equality that make our country so great and exceptional. I hope you all have a fabulous summer filled with memories and loved ones.”

As darkness fell, fireworks burst over Jones Beach, illuminating the sky to the rhythm of patriotic songs. Spectators, many gathered with family and friends on the beach, turned their radios up to enjoy the full synchronized experience.

“Tonight, we honor our country and the men and women whose hard work and dedication to defending our freedom allow us to enjoy celebrations like this,” an announcer said during the broadcast.

Families sang along to a variety of songs, including “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” by Toby Keith, “Coming to America” by Neil Diamond, and “Firework” by Katy Perry.

Although the fireworks were scheduled to conclude at 10 p.m., lingering families were surprised when fireworks continued to light up the sky for another 15 minutes, without the continuation of music from the broadcasting stations.

“Happy Fourth of July,” Dalessandro said. “And happy birthday, America.”

In a statement on Thursday, July 3, Hochul announced that the annual FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach will take place on Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6, of 2026 as part of the Semiquincentennial (250th) celebration of the United States. The FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach has previosuly been held on Memorial Day weekend, but has been moved to align with Fleet Week New York. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline, joined by other military and top civilian aerobatic performers.

“To celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, we are excited to hold the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach over Fourth of July Weekend to be part of an amazing semiquincentennial celebration in New York,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.