Massapequa Park celebrates Independence Day

Massapequa held several events during the week of July 4th to commemorate the country’s independence.

Festivities began on Wednesday, July 2, when the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce sponsored this year’s Village of Massapequa Park July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Mansfield Park and presented a $5,000 check at the show.

Chamber President Robin Hepworth said she is proud to be a resident of the village and the community for the past 30 years.

“My husband, Andrew, and I raised our two boys right here in Massapequa Park, and coming to the fireworks has always been one of our favorite yearly traditions,” she said. “Supporting community traditions like this one is a big part of what we do—and we’re honored to have helped light up the sky.”

The celebration continued on Friday, July 4, as the village held its annual parade.

Massapequa Park Village Mayor Daniel Pearl said it was a beautiful day for a parade. He said thousands of people were in attendance as marchers made their way down Park Boulevard.

The Town of Oyster Bay is rounding out the local holiday celebration with a fireworks show at Burns Park on Tuesday, July 8.