Port Washington Parent Resource Center: There for every family

In the heart of Port Washington and the heart of the community sits the Port Washington Parent Resource Center, a place for parents and guardians of children from birth to the age of 5. After its start as a single classroom in 1980 to now, PRC has blossomed into a lifeline for more than 600 families through their enrichment programs, family events and parent support groups.

“[Our] mission is to provide high quality early childhood enrichment programs, parent support and first connections to all families in the community and the surrounding areas,” said Nicole Asselta, director of PRC.

PRC’s outreach program is income eligible, meaning they welcome parents and families from all backgrounds and offer affordable programs for everyone. Not only that but it also has resources, employees and student volunteers readily available at all times to offer translation services to “make people feel comfortable and welcome, and children who speak multiple languages feel like this is a place that they can have confidence and thrive. But we are open to any language and any background, and so we will adjust as needed,” Asselta said. “When we say all families in the community, we truly mean that.”

PRC began as a group of mothers meeting to discuss their children’s developmental milestones, the joys and challenges of motherhood and meet other parents. Since then, PRC has grown into a 501(c)(3) – nonprofit – organization that is run by qualified teachers and open to any family or parent in need.

The “Mothers of Infants” class echoes the ideals and work done by the founding mothers of PRC. It is also a good introduction to other classes and programs held at PRC.

“It’s a circle time for new moms to come together and talk about everything related to infancy and childbirth and learning how to deal with this like new life that you are now forming,” said Melissa Ruvio, PRC’s incoming co-president.

Classes like “Mothers of Infants” don’t just help educate new parents on their babies’ physical and developmental health, they also help connect parents with one another, which helps to foster a community of parents.

“The ‘Mothers of Infants’ class introduced me to so many parents that I am still close with today. Being a new parent is hard; discovering you’re not alone is invaluable. My family and I continue to participate in PRC events where everyone is so welcoming and friendly. I’m proud to be a part of a community that provides services like the PRC,” said Kim B, a PRC member.

To continue running and hosting the enrichment activities, summer camps, family events and classes, PRC hosts a few fundraising events each year, with the biggest being the annual gala held in March. There people can volunteer, donate and raise awareness for PRC to ensure it stays an accessible resource for those in need.

“New parenthood can be extremely isolating and it’s such a big change in every way,” Asselta said. “Being with other parents reduces isolation – it makes you feel like you’re not alone. [PRC] answers questions, and it gives you a chance to connect, and that’s really important.”

“PRC is the foundation of our town. It embodies what every community needs – friendship, education and fun. It’s rightfully positioned in both the center of [Port Washington] and our hearts,” said Alexis C, a PRC member.