Wantagh holds parade for July 4

Wantagh celebrated the independence of the United States with its annual Fourth of July parade.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., beginning on Park Avenue and heading north on Wantagh Avenue, going east on Island Road, south on Beach Street and coming to an end at Wantagh Elementary School.

After the parade, a ceremony was held on the grounds of the school. where a number of award winners were announced, including the state Liberty Medal and the crowning of Miss Wantagh.

Isabella Simon was named Miss Wantagh 2025.

The parade has been a tradition among the Wantagh community, with the first July 4th celebration dating back to the 1950s.