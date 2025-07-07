Williston Park Fire Department kicked off July 4 weekend with longstanding parade

A tradition that’s spanned roughly 100 years returned this 4th of July weekend in Williston Park.

The village’s fire department kicked the 4th of July parade off at 9:30 a.m. from Syracuse Street and Broad Street, leading groups of veterans from the local American Legion post, elected officials and the Albertson and East Williston Fire Departments through the parade’s route.

“It’s a celebration of the birth of the country,” said Richard Sais, the Williston Park Fire Department chief. “It’s a good event for the people. The kids enjoy the festivities early in the morning before everyone goes to barbecues and firework shows.”

Williston Park Mayor Paul Ehrbar said he finds the parade’s continued existence important, particularly as other July 4th parades have declined in other villages.

“It’s a great American tradition,” Ehrbar said. “Many places have stopped doing it, and we’re glad the fire department continues it.”

“It’s great to support the founding of this country. It was the 249th anniversary,” Ehrbar continued. “I think it’s important for people of all ages to understand the Declaration of Independence and what we’ve accomplished as a nation.”

He and Sais said they saw thousands of residents waving, clapping and saluting the flag as the parade marched down Broad Street, south to Hillside Avenue, west to Park Avenue, north to Center Street and east to Willis Avenue, ending at the department’s firehouse.

“It’s a great event for the residents and the village,” Ehrbar said. “We had a great turnout, especially on Broad Street, with residents supporting the event and supporting those participating.”

At the firehouse, the department grilled up a barbecue of hot dogs and hamburgers for all residents after the parade.

“Anybody that’s on the parade route that wants to come back to the firehouse is always welcome to have a hot dog and soda and stay as long as they want,” Sais said.

Sais said the department is committed to continuing to march through the village to mark every Independence Day.

“This year, the streets were lined with people watching,” Sais said. “Some years it’s hit or miss. But the parade will always go on, because we will never cease to operate it.”