Lakeview man charged with attempted murder in Franklin Square after stabbing

A man was nearly stabbed to death after a car crash in Franklin Square took a near-fatal turn early Sunday morning, according to Nassau County police.

Rashawn Marquez, a 34-year-old man from Brooklyn living in Lakeview, and a 20-year-old man crashed cars on the Southern State Parkway around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a result of a road rage incident, according to paperwork provided by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office.

After the crash, Marquez followed the 20-year-old man to the intersection of Rosegold Street and Sherwood Avenue in Franklin Square, where the 20-year-old stopped and exited his vehicle, officials said.

Marquez then allegedly slashed the man with an unknown sharp object multiple times, resulting in the man sustaining a three-inch gash on the left side of his neck, a seven-inch gash on his left arm that damaged his ulnar nerve, a gash on his left elbow and a four-nch gash down to the muscle from each armpit, according to a court complaint.

Both drove off after the alleged stabbing incident, according to police.

Police said they responded to the 20-year-old’s call for help at 4:31 a.m. near his home at 1126 Rosegold St. in Franklin Square, about a mile away from the intersection where the incident occurred.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable condition. His injuries resulted in his needing 200 stitches, additional staples and one unit of blood, officials said.

Marquez was arrested later in West Hempstead. He was previously convicted of murder in Brooklyn in 2010.

Following Sunday’s incident, Marquez was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

However, Marquez said the 20-year-old man he allegedly attacked hit his car and instigated the incident by hitting him with a bat. His attorney said he denies the framing of events.

“He hit me with a bat. I just basically protected myself,” the defendant said in a statement. “I just was beating him up, he hit my car. I chased him. He came out of the car, tried to hit me with a —-ing bat.”

Police said they do not have any information that the men knew each other prior to the incident.

Following his Monday arraignment, Marquez is due back in court on July 9. His bail is set at $750,000 or a $1.5 million bond. He is represented by the Legal Aid Society.