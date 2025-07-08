Crime Blotter 7.10

Two men arrested after multiple burglaries

Two Hempstead men were arrested on Tuesday, July 1, in connection with burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County, police said.

Kevin Calloway, 51, and Dwayne Williams, 52, were charged with 14 counts of burglary after allegedly entering numerous establishments, prying open and damaging numerous ATMs, and removing all U.S. currency and fleeing the scene.

Detectives said they located the two men and arrested them without incident after an extensive investigation. No injuries were reported.

Calloway and Willisams were arraigned on Wednesday, July 2, at the First District Court in Hempstead.

Priest charged with forcible touching in church rectory

A priest in Franklin Square was arrested after allegedly forcibly touching a woman in a church rectory on Thursday, March 6, police said.

John Adjei-Boamah, 43, was charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse. Police said he was arraigned on Friday, July 4.

An adult woman was working at the St. Catherine of Sienna Church rectory, located at 33 New Hyde Park Road, when Adjei-Boamah walked up behind her in the kitchen and forcibly touched her, police said.

Police said the woman knew Adjei-Boamah, as he served as a priest at the church and was living at the rectory at the time of the incident.

Adjei-Boamah, who now lives in Lake Ronkonkoma, was arrested without incident, police said.

House fire possibly due to lightning

The Nassau County Fire Marshal, Arson Bomb Squad and detectives said a Tuesday evening house fire in Lawrence was possibly related to a lightning strike.

The fire occurred at a residential house on Juniper Circle North at 6:40 p.m., according to officials,

Flames were emanating from the rooftop when officers responded to the fire. The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department and other neighboring fire departments responded to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported at the scene and all occupants were out of the home by the time the police arrived. The fire was deemed non-suspicious.

Police investigating abandoned dump truck

The Nassau County Police Department is currently searching for one or more people after finding an empty dump truck believed to have been stolen on Sunday, July 6, at 1:30 p.m. in Mineola.

Police said officers responded on Monday, July 7, 2025 at approximately 5:47 a.m. for a disabled motorist near the intersection of Elm Place and Jericho Turnpike when they found an empty dump truck. Police said the officers contacted the registered owner, who had left it parked at a Puca Construction Corp office building located at 211 Elm Place.

Police said that, following an investigation, they found the truck had been removed from the site by unknown subject(s), after they had illegally entered the building. Police said the individual or individuals had “damaged/stolen approximately $9,650 in items.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the crime contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

80-year-old pedestrian killed after struck by car

An 80-year-old man died after he was struck by an SUV operated by a 29-year-old woman on Thursday, July 3, at 9:47 p.m. in Oceanside, according to Nassau County police.

Police said the man, identified as Roosevelt Williams of Baldwin, was walking westbound on Lower Lincoln Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound. He suffered “serious injuries” and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in “critical condition,” police said.

Police said he later “succumbed to his injuries” and was declared deceased by a hospital physician on Sunday, July 6.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and that no other injuries were reported.

Woman charged with DWI who allegedly spat on and kicked officers

A Massapequa woman was charged with DWI and spat and kicked officers while they tried to arrest her, according to Nassau County police.

Jamy Castillo is charged with driving while intoxicated, assault and obstructing governmental administration after she spat and kicked officers, who had been transporting her to a local hospital after she hit a guardrail while driving intoxicated, police said.

Police said officers had responded to 214 Floral Ave. in Plainview on Saturday, July 5, at 2:25 a.m. for an auto accident and had determined that Castillo, 21, was traveling southbound when she hit a guardrail.

Police said an investigation at the scene found that Castillo was intoxicated.

Police said she complained about neck pain and was being transported to a local hospital for evaluation when she became combative with police and the police medic, spitting on one and kicking multiple officers.

Two buildings damaged by fire

Police are investigating a fire in Plainview that took place on Saturday, July 5, inside a local business.

Officers responded to 131 Central Park Road for an odor of smoke and then determined that a fire was inside Central Park Nail Spa, located at 133 Central Park Road, police said. Reports said the roof of Francescos Pizzeriali had also caught fire during the incident.

Police said there were no reported injuries and an investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested after alleged domestic incident

An Elmont man was arrested after a domestic incident on Monday, July 7 where he allegedly assaulted a woman, according to police.

Lyadell L. Sutherland was charged with five counts of assault, criminal obstruction and aggravated criminal contempt, police said.

Detectives said police responded to 114 Locustwood Blvd. for a disturbance, where officers were informed that a verbal argument occurred between Sutherland and an unidentified woman.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in Sutherland striking the victim multiple times before forcibly grabbing her around the neck and applying pressure, making it difficult for her to breathe, police said.

Sutherland was located by police, and while they attempted to place him into custody, he became violent and combative, causing injuries to two officers and a police medic, police said.

Police said the victim, the injured officers and the police medic were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Further investigation revealed Sutherland had violated an active order of protection, according to police.