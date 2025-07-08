Locust Valley Chamber boosts local goods and services

The Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce aims to bolster the community by drawing hundreds of shoppers weekly to the neighborhood. Founded over 30 years ago, the organization comprises dozens of small businesses with one common goal: supporting the local economy.

“This town is super walkable, so in an afternoon [cosumers] can pretty much hit a bunch of stores and just go from store to store. And many people do that, so it’s great for spontaneous shopping” said Greg Lanza, the chamber’s vice president.

The chamber, founded in 1993, is supervised by a handful of people who include Lanza and President Anna Villella. According to the website, funding is solely based on donations. More than 100 businesses are part of the chamber and range from diners to gardens to auto repair shops, which means that there is a good or service to fit almost anyone’s needs.

Most locations can be found on Birch Hill Road in Locust Valley.

“We pride ourselves in the efforts that we make in working with the town to beautify it and make it attractive for residents … as well as bringing in visitors” said Lanza.

“We have a few lunch places that are fantastic and a coffee shop,” which he pointed out sells fine contemporary art. “So it’s really basically walking the town and just seeing everything.”

There is much more to do than just getting coffee and lunch, however.

“There’s shops for men, women, children, and there’s a bunch of antique shops. Consignment shops are a must for furniture. We have a toy store that sells great toys. So it’s really your old-fashioned town. We’ve had a lot of movies filmed here and TV shows that use our town as a Hamptons town, since our proximity to the studios in the city is close. They can film here, commute easily and still get the look of being out east,” he continued.

Some events that happen yearly are the Sale Under the Sun Sidewalk Sale in August, the Holiday Champagne Stroll & Carolers in December and the Annual Car Show in June.

According to Lanza, Sale Under the Sun is where convenience stores and antique shops have huge sales for the first weekend in August. while the Champagne Stroll event is for people to hang out while buying Christmas gifts. To contact the Locust Valley Chamber of Commerce, call 516 – 637 – 0333. To follow its Instagram, type in @locustvalleyliving and to donatevisit locustvalleychamberofcommerce.com.