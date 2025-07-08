Plandome Association focused on connecting community

Bringing the community together is central to the mission of the Plandome Association.

As the civic association for the Village of Plandome, it aims to create a more engaged and connected community. Brian Korb, the association’s president, said it accomplishes this by organizing events for the whole family throughout the year.

Founded in 1940, the Plandome Association has more than 200 families in its membership, almost half of those in the village.

An annual highlight is the Independence Day celebration, which drew more than 400 people this year.

“Many people will come back [from vacation] just to come to the July Fourth party,” said Korb, who moved his family to Plandome in 2019.

He added that the 2025 gathering was the 103rd in the village’s history, and that he had seen Plandome Association meeting minutes discussing it dating back to the 1940s.

Korb joined the association’s leadership in 2022, serving as the organization’s secretary. He has also been treasurer and vice president.

This tradition of civic participation is what Korb said sets the association apart.

“They do things that you would typically think about a small town in the Midwest,” he said. “[We are] organizing a community around very low-key events focused on bringing people together.”

Local businesses and organizations are also staples of these events. Local caterer Brian Kenny has provided the food on Independence Day for about 50 years. The Plandome Fire Department, where Korb volunteers, has organized a children’s water fight during the celebration for the past 100 years.

Korb said the association has a great relationship with the village government and counts Mayor John Kurkjian among its fans.

“A few months ago, we organized a pizza party on the village green,” he said. “And the mayor told me, ‘You know what? This big space here feels good when you see 20 families and kids running around on the green and people are coming together.’”

The Plandome Association holds several events throughout the year, such as separate children’s and adults’ holiday parties in December and late-summer outdoor movie nights. It also does charitable work, such as the annual Light the Night event, where members put candles in front of their houses to raise money for a community food bank, and a holiday gift drive.

Korb said in a post-pandemic world, the association’s work is more meaningful to Plandome residents than ever.

“Forcing people to stand still for a year or so made people appreciate the value of community and how great it is,” he said. “These [events] are things we can bring to the community now that we’re back to a normal environment.”