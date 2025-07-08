Port Washington Dem Club to rally weekly against immigration crackdowns

Dozens gathered for a weekly rally in defense of immigrant rights and due process.

Dozens of residents gathered Monday night, July 7, outside the Port Washington train station for what organizers say will be a weekly rally in defense of immigrant rights and due process, spurred by what they call the Trump administration’s “heartless” immigration enforcement actions.

Spearheaded by the Port Washington Democratic Club, the demonstration featured speeches, songs, and community calls to action.

“This is about human rights and human dignity,” said Kim Keiserman, club president. “These are not American values, pulling people from their homes, denying them legal support, and locking them in conditions that are unfit for anyone. We will not stop speaking out.”

The rally is a response to recent upticks in aggressive immigration enforcement, including what attendees described as masked agents in unmarked vans detaining immigrants, including those complying with court dates and legal proceedings.

Several speakers, including local elected officials and activists, voiced their fears and frustrations over the direction of national immigration policy.

Marlene Munnelly, a resident, said, “It’s a frightening time in our country. People are being removed without due process. We have to stand up for the Constitution.”

During the rally, residents sang along to the gospel version, and the Bruce Springsteen version of “This Little Light of Mine” and “Imagine” by John Lennon.

The case of Fernando Mejia, a local immigrant who has faced deportation proceedings, was cited frequently throughout the evening. Speakers praised the community’s response to his situation and the advocacy of Rep. Tom Suozzi, who has sent letters to federal leaders on Mejia’s behalf.

“This isn’t going to be a quick fight. This isn’t something we’re going to achieve overnight,” Keiserman told the crowd. “We’ll be here every Monday, rain or shine, to remind the country that Port Washington stands for compassion and the Constitution.”

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte also addressed the crowd, expressing her continued support for those unjustly detained, while clarifying that individuals in the country illegally who commit crimes should be deported.

“Regardless of your status, I have your back,” she said. “We will get through this together.”

The event also highlighted grassroots efforts like rapid response networks and immigrant court accompaniments.

Sonia Arora, an advocate and organizer, promoted an upcoming training at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock on July 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to help other Long Island communities replicate these support systems.

“Hope calls for action,” said Arora, reading from the poem “Hope in the Dark” by Rebecca Solnit. “Action is impossible without hope.”

Rallies will continue every Monday evening as a visible and vocal stand for immigrant rights in the face of what organizers describe as a constitutional crisis.