North Shore Board of Education reappoints members

The North Shore Board of Education held its reorganization meeting in preparation for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year. The agenda included reappointing Trustees Lisa Cashman and Jessica Dillon after their uncontested election victories and swearing in once again Board of Education President Andrea Macari and Vice President Lisa Colacioppo.

“Thank you to the trustees for trusting me in this role for another year,” said Macari. “Most importantly, thank you to Lisa Colacioppo for agreeing to serve again with me. Like the previous two years, it is my goal for us all to continue to work effectively, always by valuing each other’s individual strengths while being understanding of the things we struggle with.”

Macari and Colacioppo were both nominated by Trustee Maria Mosca.

Of the items on the 48-page agenda, all were approved unanimously. Actions included the establishment of per diem rates for substitute teachers and nurses, a rate for homebound tutoring, and the establishment of tuition for non-resident students in special classes.

James Pappas, the assistant superintendent of business, elaborated more on the tuition establishment, highlighting that it’s not based on whether someone wants to come here but rather on the needs of the child within the district already.

“There is a New York State rate for tuition, but in many cases, what we do utilize is the actual cost of services, depending on the number of students in a class,” said Pappas. “There is a formula for figuring out what portion of that, of maybe the classroom teaches is applied to that child and the individual services of that child, and we work that up on a per student basis.”

The trustees also approved the resolution appointing impartial hearing officers and the committee on special education members and chairpersons.

Superintendent of Schools Christopher Zublionis also turned the page on the last academic year, citing the successful graduation walks, award ceremonies, and more. Zublionis also mentioned that time is being spent on finding leave replacements and administrators for the new school year.

The school’s search for a special education director is also underway after the current director, Christopher Marino, switched to a new district. The process has moved from screening interviews to committee interviews that also involve teachers and families.

Zublionis also mentioned that the school will be moving to a new system for its parent-teacher communication, using ParentSquare instead.

“It will be replacing School Messenger shortly,” Zublionis said. “It has some new features, including an app, and we think some features that our parents have been asking for.”

The board also mentioned that North Shore schools will be back in the swing of things when JV and Varsity football open up their seasons on Aug 18. Sixth grade orientation will take place a week later on Aug 26.