Zito’s Traditions brings taste of Sicily to Long Island with signature “Amogio Sauce”

In a quiet corner of Manorville, a jar of sauce born from family tradition and a leap of faith is making waves across Long Island—and beyond. Giovanni Zito, founder of Zito’s Traditions, never expected a simple Sicilian recipe to launch a thriving small business. But what started as a humble market table during the pandemic has turned into a growing food brand, fueled by heart, heritage and one unforgettable flavor: Amogio Sauce.

“During COVID, everything shifted,” Zito recalled. “I had a career working with young adults as a minister, but I knew something needed to change. I couldn’t take care of the family financially with that occupation.”

In 2021, Zito took a chance. He reserved a table at an event at Olish Farms in Eastport—an annual fall fair with a loyal crowd. With encouragement from his wife and a family recipe that sparked playful jealousy among relatives, he bottled 200 jars of Amogio Sauce and set up shop.

“I looked at my wife and said, you know that sauce the family always jokes about—‘Did you marry Giovanni or the Amogio Sauce?’” Zito said with a laugh. “I said, why don’t we bottle it and see what happens?”

What happened was a sellout weekend. Not only did customers clean him out, but Olish Farms ordered cases to stock in their store and a local chamber of commerce representative invited him to join their next big event.

“We were just like, ‘Let’s try it,’” Zito said. “It’s been a beautiful journey ever since—getting ServeSafe certified, learning about insurance, licenses…and just having fun.”

Zito’s signature creation—Amogio Sauce—is a vibrant, garlicky blend of extra virgin olive oil, Himalayan pink salt and fresh basil. But don’t call it pesto or chimichurri.

“All day long, people assume it’s pesto or chimichurri,” Zito explained. “But it’s neither. It’s a high-end finishing sauce. You drizzle it on grilled steak, fish, rice, tuna—whatever you like. It’s vegan and allergy-friendly. No nuts. No cheese.”

The flavor is bold, fresh and rooted in Zito’s Sicilian heritage. His mother hails from Trapani and his father from a small town outside Palermo, both places where variations of “amogio” were local staples.

“I met a woman from Castellammare del Golfo at a lavender festival recently,” Zito said. “She lit up when I said ‘Amogio.’ She said, ‘I grew up with that!’ It’s amazing to realize the things we think are common are pretty special.”

The sauce has resonated deeply with customers, some of whom are now devoted fans. Zito recalled one mom who reached out in the fall with an unusual request.

“She told me, ‘My son loves your sauce. I need a few jars—I’m putting it in his Christmas stocking,’” he said. “I called my parents and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this—our family’s Amogio Sauce is now a gift.’”

Another parent sent Zito a video of her young daughter eating the sauce straight from the jar with a spoon.

“Bread? Forget it,” Zito said, smiling. “She was devouring it by the spoonful. That one’s on my Instagram—it’s adorable.”

Indeed, Zito’s Instagram (@zitostraditions) has become a growing hub for customer love, market updates and mouthwatering food photos. His seasonal schedule includes stops across Long Island, from Montauk to Babylon.

“This summer, you’ll find me at Montauk Farmers Market on Thursdays, Three Village in East Setauket on Fridays and usually Babylon on Sundays,” he said. “Saturdays, I bounce between Long Beach and Westhampton, with pop-ups here and there.”

Zito also maintains a retail presence at Olish Farms in Eastport and sells online through his website: zitostraditions.com.

While the ingredients themselves aren’t strictly local—his basil distributor, Peter’s Fruit, sources seasonally from Florida and New Jersey—Zito is proud of the community-based nature of the business. And for him, the real magic comes not just from the flavor, but the connections.

“One of the most refreshing things about this journey is meeting other small business owners who aren’t threatened by each other,” he said. “We just support each other. It’s all about building the network.”

Zito credits folks like Tom from Dudes Gourmet, Anthony from Carlo’s Restaurant and market organizers like Lana from Long Island Farmers Markets with helping him find his footing.

“It’s that old-school thing—‘You know a guy?’ ‘Yeah, I know a guy,’” he said. “That’s how it all grows. One event turns into three more, one customer turns into a community.”

Zito is the sole owner of the company and runs the business while raising his family in Manorville. He plans to keep expanding while staying true to the traditions that started it all.

“This sauce has always been at the table growing up,” Zito said. “It’s who we are. Now, we get to share that with the world.”